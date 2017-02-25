 
 

Huawei Has Announced It’s 360-degree VR Camera

Posted: Feb 25 2017, 10:22am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Huawei has announced it’s 360-degree VT camera
 

Huawei has been relentless against its competition in the market lately and has now officially joined the circle of 360-degree camera companies. Huawei just announced that they have completed developing a 360-degree VR camera that will only need to be clipped on a smartphone to become functional.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

The 36-degree camera is a result of a partnered project with Insta360 and announcement was made in an event in Beijing. The pricing and release-date of the gadget was retained but many guesses point to the company’s online-focused timeline. The camera is said to produce 3K photography and seamless live-streaming.

A campion app will also be released along with the gadget which will allow users to share the multimedia captured by the VR 360-degree camera. Insta360 is in no way an unexperienced associate to work with in the 360-degree camera field. The company has developed a few 360-degree clip-on cameras for android and iOS devices in the past.

Huawei on the other hand, has manufactured their first 360-degree camera. So, it would be easy to think that Huawei will mimic the pricing of Insta360’s products, which is around $200 price tag. More details will surely surface soon, so stay tuned.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S8 sign up page leaked

Samsung Galaxy S8 sign up page leaked

1 hour ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

21 hours ago, 1:36pm CST

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump over $150 on Amazon

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump over $150 on Amazon

21 hours ago, 1:34pm CST

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

1 day ago, 6:04am CST

Nokia 3310 (2017) will run S30+ and will have Nokia 150 design patterns

Nokia 3310 (2017) will run S30+ and will have Nokia 150 design patterns

1 hour ago

Apple may have Samsung backed against the wall

Apple may have Samsung backed against the wall

1 hour ago

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

2 hours ago

Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight

Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight

2 hours ago

Dodge Demon Spotted in Unusual Camouflage

Dodge Demon Spotted in Unusual Camouflage

3 hours ago

NASA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Supernova 1987a

NASA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Supernova 1987a

5 hours ago

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

10 hours ago

BMW Recalls 19000 i3 REx Cars due to Fuel Vapor Leak

BMW Recalls 19000 i3 REx Cars due to Fuel Vapor Leak

11 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG Launches Three Special Edition Models for 50th Anniversary

Mercedes-AMG Launches Three Special Edition Models for 50th Anniversary

12 hours ago

Colorado River is Shrinking Due to Climate Change

Colorado River is Shrinking Due to Climate Change

12 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017 Mercedes-Benz Cars Include AMG GT 4 Sedan and New E-Class Cabriolet

Geneva Motor Show 2017 - Mercedes Cars Include AMG GT 4 Sedan and New E-Class Cabriolet

20 hours ago, 2:47pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S8 sign up page leaked

Samsung Galaxy S8 sign up page leaked

1 hour ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

21 hours ago, 1:36pm CST

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump over $150 on Amazon

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump over $150 on Amazon

21 hours ago, 1:34pm CST

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

1 day ago, 6:04am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nokia 3310 (2017) will run S30+ and will have Nokia 150 design patterns

Nokia 3310 (2017) will run S30+ and will have Nokia 150 design patterns

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 sign up page leaked

Samsung Galaxy S8 sign up page leaked

1 hour ago

Apple may have Samsung backed against the wall

Apple may have Samsung backed against the wall

1 hour ago

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook