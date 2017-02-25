Huawei Has Announced It’s 360-degree VR Camera

Huawei has been relentless against its competition in the market lately and has now officially joined the circle of 360-degree camera companies. Huawei just announced that they have completed developing a 360-degree VR camera that will only need to be clipped on a smartphone to become functional.

The 36-degree camera is a result of a partnered project with Insta360 and announcement was made in an event in Beijing. The pricing and release-date of the gadget was retained but many guesses point to the company’s online-focused timeline. The camera is said to produce 3K photography and seamless live-streaming.

A campion app will also be released along with the gadget which will allow users to share the multimedia captured by the VR 360-degree camera. Insta360 is in no way an unexperienced associate to work with in the 360-degree camera field. The company has developed a few 360-degree clip-on cameras for android and iOS devices in the past.

Huawei on the other hand, has manufactured their first 360-degree camera. So, it would be easy to think that Huawei will mimic the pricing of Insta360’s products, which is around $200 price tag. More details will surely surface soon, so stay tuned.