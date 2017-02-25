Scientists use Japanese Paper Cutting Art Kirigami to Create Complex Structures

Researchers have already been experimenting with origami-inspired materials that can fold themselves up into programmable shapes and display the ability to bend and curve in order to avoid traditional hardness or rigidness of the materials. However, all that folding requires extensive work to produce the desired results.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

By borrowing from kirigami, another ancient Japanese paper craft, researchers at Harvard John A. Paulson School have developed new 3D structures that can change their shape with relative ease and this approach can be applied on many materials.

Kirigami comes from the Japanese “kiru” meaning to cut and “kami” meaning paper. The technique involves cutting and folding of the paper rather than solely folding as is the case with origami. By both cutting and stretching, researchers can control mechanical properties of a material and can make temporary deformations permanent.

“We find that applying sufficiently large amounts of stretching, buckling is triggered and results in the formation of a 3D structure comprising a well-organized pattern of mountains and valleys, very similar to popular origami folds such as the Miura-ori.”Lead author Ahmad Rafsanjani from Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) said in a statement.

Researchers have also demonstrated how a thin sheet can be quickly and easily transformed into a complex foldable structure using kirigami technique.

“This study shows a robust pop-up strategy to manufacture complex morphable structures out of completely flat perforated sheets.” Co-author Katia Bartoldi said.

The study tackles a basic problem with origami technique and can be used to create a wide variety of structures and patterns.