 
 

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead Of La La Land

Posted: Feb 27 2017, 3:55am CST

 

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land
Getty Images
  • Oscars Ceremony chooses “Moonlight” as Top Movie
 

The Oscar ceremony chose “Moonlight” as the top movie in a flourish of valuing racial diversity. It was a raised fist of defiance against President Donald Trump and all that he stands for.

Moonlight, which is a memorable film showing one Black American life in all its depth, was nominated as the best picture on the occasion of the Oscars night. It was a form of resistance to Donald Trump and his racist and bigoted cronies.

At the 89th Oscars, diversity was the watchword. Warren Beatty spoke of how respect for diversity and freedom was all that mattered in a poignant speech. 

Beatty almost said La La Land but it was later on revealed that Moonlight was the best film.It was a huge win for all those people who were of a different race or gender.

La La Land had already won six awards. Yet it lost the big one in a desperate bid to outdo itself. Damien Chazelle was the most youthful director to win an award.

He said in his speech that he had a lot of growing up and learning to do yet. Viola Davis picked up a golden statue for best supporting actress in Fences. She lauded the artistic life as one where people really enjoy this thing called living.  

Jimmy Kimmel set the stage for some barbed wit by saying that the speeches will give the POTUS something to tweet about during his morning activities in the washroom.

This was in reference to Meryl Streep’s stinging words that were said against Trump’s imitation of a disabled journalist’s movements.

A Mexican actor spoke of how he was against any kind of wall that separated races from one another. Another Iranian director spoke of how any ban on immigrants was an insulting step by the government.   

The wrong envelope that was substituted for the right one meant that La La Land was chosen by mistake and moments later the mistake was rectified. This botched-up operation was inexcusable.

It was a stunning and shocking act that had the actors and actresses staring at what was going on at the main stage of the Oscars. What was difficult to understand was how such a high level process could have led to such a stupid mistake.

Yet it did show in a way that what had been expected all along (that the nomination go to La La Land) was proven wrong (it went to Moonlight instead). 

