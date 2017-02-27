Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

Motorola Mobility says that it polled 12,000 people in nine different countries and found that what just about everyone wants no matter where they live in the world from their smartphone is long battery life, excellent camera, and lots of screen resolution. This is exactly what Motorola Mobility has aimed to deliver with the new Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones.

The Moto G5 will ship in Lunar Gray or Fine Gold colors and has an aluminum design. Power comes from a 2,800 mAh battery that Moto says will go morning to night without needing to charge. When you do need to recharge the device, it comes with a 10W charger that will give the G5 hours of power in a few minutes connected to the wall. The chip inside the smartphone is a 1.4GHz octa-core unit promising no lag and fast opening of all apps you like to use.

The Moto G5 also has a fingerprint reader. The rear camera is a 13MP unit and has phase detection autofocus for fast focusing and sharper photos. The Moto G5 Plus also has a metal design and promises the most advanced 12MP camera in its class.

Moto G5 Plus users will get a camera with Dual Autofocus Pixels allowing the fastest autofocus so you can capture images easier. The camera sensor uses 10x more pixels on the sensor making the focus 60% faster than the Moto G4 Plus. Power for the G5 Plus comes from a 3,000 mAh battery and the battery supports TurboPower charging giving up to six hours of battery life in a 15 minute charge.

G5 Plus buyers will get a 2.0GHz Octa-core processor and the smartphone as Moto Display to show notifications without having to unlock your phone. Google Assistant is also integrated for helping you with just about anything you need from making calls to finding directions to where you want to go. Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones will ship in March in the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Moto G5 Plus starts at $229 with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, a version with 3GB of RAM will start at €279. The G5 will start at €199.