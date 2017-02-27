Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor Academy Award

Casey Affleck forgot one thing which held great importance in his life. He didn’t thank his two wonderful children. He and his ex-wife have two sons, Indiana and Atticus who are 12 and 9 years old respectively.

Casey won the award for best actor. He plays the role of a man with problems since his offspring have been taken away from him. This was his first winning streak at the Oscars. It was a monumental moment in time.

Casey spoke backstage that it was something that was absolutely unforgivable. He would never be able to get over this inexcusable act of his.

According to Casey, just seconds after his speech onstage, one of his sons called him and said abruptly that he had hardly remembered his own two sons.

This really broke Casey down and he is feeling so guilty and mean right now. Casey spoke of how the rest of the speech was just rubbish and the one thing he never mentioned was how grateful he was to his own children.

It would have been a really meaningful thing to do. However, he missed this chance through his own negligence and now has to live with the burden of being a bad, thoughtless and careless father for the rest of his life.

The actor had thanked his mother and father, brother Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and a few others in particular Denzel Washington.

According to Casey, Ben got a case of the waterworks when he mentioned his name. He said that he wasn’t sure of it when it happened but later on he clearly saw tears of gratitude in Ben’s eyes.

Casey is known for making such errors of omission in the past as well. He forgot to mention his brother Ben’s name in the past and it was once again an example of simple carelessness.

Casey however defended himself back then by saying that since Ben didn’t play any role in his movie, it was okay even if his name hadn’t been mentioned.

Yet this time around he seems to have made the ultimate mistake. His kids will carry the awful memories of having a narcissist for a father for the rest of their lives.