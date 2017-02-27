 
 

Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor Academy Award

Posted: Feb 27 2017, 6:21am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor Academy Award
Getty Images
  • Casey Affleck is Penitent over not Appreciating his Children during his Oscars Talk
 

Casey Affleck was quite penitent over the fact that he had not appreciated the contribution of his children during his Oscars talk.

Casey Affleck forgot one thing which held great importance in his life. He didn’t thank his two wonderful children. He and his ex-wife have two sons, Indiana and Atticus who are 12 and 9 years old respectively.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

Casey won the award for best actor. He plays the role of a man with problems since his offspring have been taken away from him. This was his first winning streak at the Oscars. It was a monumental moment in time. 

Casey spoke backstage that it was something that was absolutely unforgivable. He would never be able to get over this inexcusable act of his.

According to Casey, just seconds after his speech onstage, one of his sons called him and said abruptly that he had hardly remembered his own two sons.

This really broke Casey down and he is feeling so guilty and mean right now. Casey spoke of how the rest of the speech was just rubbish and the one thing he never mentioned was how grateful he was to his own children.

It would have been a really meaningful thing to do. However, he missed this chance through his own negligence and now has to live with the burden of being a bad, thoughtless and careless father for the rest of his life.

The actor had thanked his mother and father, brother Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and a few others in particular Denzel Washington.

According to Casey, Ben got a case of the waterworks when he mentioned his name. He said that he wasn’t sure of it when it happened but later on he clearly saw tears of gratitude in Ben’s eyes.  

Casey is known for making such errors of omission in the past as well. He forgot to mention his brother Ben’s name in the past and it was once again an example of simple carelessness.

Casey however defended himself back then by saying that since Ben didn’t play any role in his movie, it was okay even if his name hadn’t been mentioned.

Yet this time around he seems to have made the ultimate mistake. His kids will carry the awful memories of having a narcissist for a father for the rest of their lives. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Actor Bill Paxton Dies at 61 after Complications from Surgery

Actor Bill Paxton Dies at 61 after Complications from Surgery

8 hours ago

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know

2 days ago, 1:42pm CST

Beyoncé Backs Out of Coachella On Doctor’s Advice

Beyoncé Backs Out of Coachella On Doctor’s Advice

2 days ago, 9:37am CST

Watch Ed Sheeran Crashing Katy Perry&#039;s BBC Radio 1 Interview

Watch Ed Sheeran Crashing Katy Perry's BBC Radio 1 Interview

2 days ago, 9:21am CST

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

8 minutes ago

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

15 minutes ago

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

28 minutes ago

Fasting Diet may Reverse Diabetes

Fasting Diet may Reverse Diabetes

29 minutes ago

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

49 minutes ago

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land

2 hours ago

Indoor Cats Have High Levels of Toxic Chemicals

Indoor Cats Have High Levels of Toxic Chemicals

4 hours ago

Sleepy Teens More Likely to Commit Crime as Adults

Sleepy Teens More Likely to Commit Crimes as Adults

15 hours ago, 2:52pm CST

Porsche design, Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design Announced

Porsche design, Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design Announced

18 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus with Leica Selfies announced

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus with Leica Selfies announced

18 hours ago, 11:28am CST

LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

19 hours ago, 10:28am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Celebrity News

Actor Bill Paxton Dies at 61 after Complications from Surgery

Actor Bill Paxton Dies at 61 after Complications from Surgery

8 hours ago

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know

2 days ago, 1:42pm CST

Beyoncé Backs Out of Coachella On Doctor’s Advice

Beyoncé Backs Out of Coachella On Doctor’s Advice

2 days ago, 9:37am CST

Watch Ed Sheeran Crashing Katy Perry&#039;s BBC Radio 1 Interview

Watch Ed Sheeran Crashing Katy Perry's BBC Radio 1 Interview

2 days ago, 9:21am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories




Latest News

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

8 minutes ago

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

15 minutes ago

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

28 minutes ago

Fasting Diet may Reverse Diabetes

Fasting Diet may Reverse Diabetes

29 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook