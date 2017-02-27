 
 

Lenovo Miix 320 Laptop Runs Windows, Priced Like A Chromebook

Lenovo Miix 320 Laptop runs Windows, Priced like a Chromebook
 

Miix 320 starts at $199

With all things being equal, I think that most notebook buyers would prefer to have a machine that runs Windows. The big upside to a Windows machine is that you can run most, if not all, of the software you are used to on the device. The same can't be said for a Chromebook. At MWC 2017 Lenovo rolled out a new Windows laptop that has a very good chance of battling many Chromebooks out there on price alone.

The notebook is called the Miix 320 and it sells for $199. Naturally for that price, the Miix 320 is a basic device, but it seems on par with many Chromebooks in its target range. One of the coolest features is that the Miix 320 is a convertible with a 2-in-1 form factor that lets the keyboard be taken off allowing tablet-style use.

The keyboard and screen portion of the Miix 320 are connected via a magnetic joint. That screen is 10.1-inches wide and offers 1920 x 1200 resolution. The keyboard has an integrated Microsoft Precision Trackpad that supports gestures for Windows 10 navigation. Lenovo integrated a USB-C port on the display portion of the machine and a pair of USB-A ports on the keyboard. LTE connectivity is an option as well.

The biggest downside to the Miix 320 is the processor under the hood. It uses an Intel Atom X5 Cherry Trail processor. The notebook also has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. You'll need lots of storage just to get Windows on there with the 64-bit version ticking in at 20GB alone. Battery life is nice at 10 hours for a full charge. The normal laptop will ship in April with a pen-enabled version coming in July.

