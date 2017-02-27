 
 

Dolphin Genome Could Benefit Human Health

Dolphin Genome Could Benefit Human Health
Dolphins and humans are very similar creatures. Credit: Getty Images
 

New research on dolphins will help in enhancing human health

We have seen dolphins in several movies saving humans through their power and closeness to humans. New discover reveals that dolphins will now save humans’ day through a new technology that can measure proteins.

Both humans and dolphins are similar in certain ways, as they have similar proteins in spite of the fact that both live in different environments, said NIST's Ben Neely, a member of the Marine Biochemical Sciences Group and the lead on a new project at the Hollings Marine Laboratory, a research facility in Charleston, South Carolina that includes the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as one of its partner institutions.

The research team detected all proteins found in the dolphin Gerome. Neely’s project is based on several years research on mammals. The research will help in bio analytical measurements, helping the wildlife biologists, biomedical researchers and veterinary professionals.

The researchers made a detailed map of dolphin proteins in 2008, but new technology enables researchers make a complete map of dolphin proteins developed by its DNA.

Neely developed a process to generate new genomes with his coworkers at the Hollings Marine Laboratory.  The initial process was done by Dovetail Genomics, a private U.S.-based company.  Another step was completed by the National Center for Biotechnology Information at the National Library of Medicine (NCBI).

The main data was collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science Marine Genomics Core.

By studying the deep living dolphin proteins, scientists can better understand their function in dolphins. The study will help in a new field called proteomics, where dolphins will help in several applications. The new discovery will also help aquarium and zoos to make plans for belter care of the dolphins.

The research will also help understand wild dolphins and will help in developing safety methods for the heath of dolphins. Newly studied proteins will help scientists understand human proteins, and will help develop drugs that would enhance human health.

