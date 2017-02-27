Ancient Humans Arrived in South America in Multiple Waves

Scientists studied ancient skulls found in southeastern Brazil that helped them understand human migration from sub-Saharan Africa to America.

The shape of skull acts as a model for humans that had different waves of population dispersals from Asia. The wave then dispersed around Bering Strait and down the American coast, and then into South America. The skull was found in Paleoamerican remains found in the Lagoa Santa region of Brazil.

The study suggests that Paleoamericans shared an ancestor with the modern native South Americans outside instead of inside, revealing the history of our species. The study published in the journal Science Advances.

The modern genomic data reveals that there was a wave of migrations from South America, so all South Americans are descendants of that wave. But, there were two waves of people who entered South America, as revealed by the skulls, said Noreen von Cramon-Taubadel, an associate professor of anthropology at the University at Buffalo and the paper's lead author.

The study shows that humans entered America for the first time in 15000 years before and scattered into South America through the coastal pacific route. This also solves the debate of how people first entered America.

Initially, the researchers used a method of ecology, but that wasn’t helpful in anthropological setting.

In thepast researches, the researchers only studied the similarities between the morphology of prehistoric skeletons from the Americas and compared it with the morphology of living people. But, the current research is different from past research.

Von’s research with Mark Hubbe, an associate professor in the Department of Anthropology at Ohio State University, and University of Tübingen researcher André Strauss shows that the existing population is the descendant of several branches of a tree of links, and used the data to determine where in the tree humans fit.

The method is very useful as it does not need previous models of dispersal, instead it considers all links. Not all living people survived, so only some fossils can be linked to humans, and certain fossils in America have no links to their ancestors.