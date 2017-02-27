Oscars 2017: Stars Dazzle at the Red Carpet

The day finally came when the celebrities including actors, actresses, directors, producers, filmmakers and other professionals came out to attend the award ceremony that celebrate the best of the best talent in movies.

The red carpet was the first stop for everyone to flaunt their style for the evening and give their thoughts about what they were expecting inside the Dolby Digital Theater.

Emma Stone wore a beautiful Givenchy Couture golden and white dress with fringe detail. She went with classically styled hair, red lips and golden pair of earrings. Viola Davis looked stunning in an Armani Privé red dress. Isabelle Huppert looked elegant in an Armani Privé white dress with sequined details.

Naomie Harris who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress wore a Calvin Klein white fitted dress with a white terrain which she paired with stylish white and yellow shoes.

Best Actress nominee, Ruth Negga looked regal in a full length, re Valentino gown with full sleeves and a high neck. Best Supporting Actress nominee Michelle Williams looked elegant in a Louis Vuitton monochromatic dress.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Octavia Spencer looked stunning in a Marchesa gown and Forevermark diamonds. Nominee Nicole Kidman looked suave in an Armani Privé dress.

Ryan Gosling went for classic look in a Gucci tuxedo.Mahershala Ali wore ErmenegildoZegna Couture to the red carpet paired with a dazzling smile. Director nominee Barry Jenkins looked dapper in Dior Homme. Casey Affleck wore Louis Vuitton tuxedo for his big day. Lucas Hedges, nominated for “Manchester by the Sea,” wore Dior Homme.

Andrew Garfield opted to wear Tom Ford for the occasion. Dev Patel mixed things up in a white Burberry jacket. Nominee Denzel Washington looked handsome in a Giorgio Armani suit.

Viggo Mortensen of Captain Fantastic wore Dior Homme. Damien Chazelle wore a classy Burberry suit in preparation for winning his Oscar. Michael Shannon from Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals wore Tom Ford. Nominated for the big win, Mel Gibson wore a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Janelle Monae stunned on the red carpet in Elle Saab number. Taraji P. Henson turned heads in a velvet Alberta Ferretti dress with stunning jewels. Trevante Rhodes, Alex R.

Hibbert and Ashton Sanders of “Moonlight” looked dapper in Calvin Klein. Kirsten Dunst wore an elegant Dior Haute Couture black gown. Performer for the night, Auli’iCravalho of “Moana,” wore Rubin Singer white dress.

Last year’s Oscar winner Brie Larson looked regal in an Oscar de la Renta black velvet number. Alicia Vikander wore a classy lace, Louis Vuitton dress. Scarlett Johannsson looked rosy and beautiful in a pink gown.

Dakota Johnson represented Gucci on the red carpet in a yellow gown by the designer. Chrissy Tiegen flaunted her figure in an elegant Zuhair Murad white dress while husband John Legend wore Gucci. Javier Bardem also looked dapper in Gucci.

Halle Berry went for a classy look in an Atelier Versace dress and Forevermark diamonds. Hailee Steinfeld looked refreshing in a Ralph & Russo floral detail gown.

Jessica Biel looked eclectic in a Kaufmanfranco gown while husband Justin Timberlake wore a classic tuxedo. Sunny Pawar from Lion looked cute in a tuxedo. Emma Roberts also dazzled on the red carpet in a monochromatic Armani Privé.

Riz Ahmed looked dapper in a ErmenegildoZegna Couture blue tuxedo. Pharrell Williams wore a classy Chanel tuxedo for the occasion. Trudie Styler and Sting, of “Jim: The James Foley Story,” wore Brioni. David Oyelowo looked dapper in a Dolce & Gabbana monochromatic jacket.

Salma Hayek looked classy in an Alexander McQueen gown and Sophia Webster shoes. Gael Garcia Bernal rocked a Dior Homme on the red carpet. Felicity Jones looked beautiful in a Dior dress.

Ginnifer Goodwin wore a red Zuhair Murad gown and Sophia Webster shoes. Sofia Boutella posed on the red carpet in a Chanel dress.

Charlize Theron looked regal in a metallic, green gown with elegant diamond earrings. Dwayne Johnson was all smiles in a blue velvet jacket while Chris Evans wore a blue suit on the red carpet.