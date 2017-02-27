Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

Debuting as the host at the Oscars for the year 2017, Jimmy Kimmel was the first face that the audience were welcomed by as the award ceremony started. The late-night TV host knew that all eyes were on him as he started his opening monologue.

The monologue has become a very important part of the Oscars as they are supposed to set the tone for the evening, address all the big elephants in the room and also set a lighter tone before things get serious.

It is the host’s stage for the first few minutes and in that time which is more than the time they will get to themselves in the entire show, is often the determinant of their success. We have seen hosts playing to their strengths when it comes to monologues and that is what Jimmy did as well.

In a kind of a self-decapitating manner that he always employs while opening his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, he said that he was excited to be there. He congratulated all the nominees for being nominated.

He said that he was excited to be there and this was his first time. He said that knowing how fast the Academy goes through with hosts, it will probably be his last time as well.

Diving into the expected political overtone, Jimmy said that audiences from over 225 countries were watching the show and they probably hate the U.S. He proceeded to say that everyone knew that the country was divided in two opinions and everyone had asked him to bring them together.

He said that he can’t do that because there is only one Braveheart, pointing at Mel Gibson, in the room and he was not going to unite them either.

He complimented Mel for looking great and joked that Scientology was working for him. He then went on to say that if every person in the room would communicate and put aside their difference, they would really make America great again.

Referring to that, he said, he was going to bury the hatchet with someone he has had a long feud with and the camera panned to Matt Damon. Damon and Kimmel have had an icy enmity for the past few years and Kimmel dug right into saying that Matt had done an unselfish thing by giving an Oscar caliber role to Casey Affleck who won later on, and done a Chinese ponytail movie which went on to lose $80 million.

He commended him for his generosity while calling him dumbass. He said that he wanted to say thanks to President Trump because by last year, Oscars were considered racist but not anymore referring to Trump’s racist and bigoted presidential campaign.

He said that it was a great year for movies where black people saved NASA and white people saved Jazz; it was progress. He then mentioned La La Land’s nomination record and joked that every nomination was equivalent to the year that Damien has been alive.

He then mentioned that it was also history in the making that Amazon streaming service was also nominated for Manchester by the Sea. He joked to Jeff Bezos that if he won, he should get to expect his Oscar in 2-5 business days.

He joked that every time someone ordered Manchester by the Sea on Amazon, they had also ordered Zoloft. Jimmy said that there were a lot of sad movies this year and the only happy ending seemed to be in the middle of Moonlight, Mahershala Ali looked surprised on the mention while everyone looked confused.

He teased that no one watched it but pretended to love it. He then congratulated Denzel Washington and said that Denzel had always wanted to work with Denzel and their schedules cleared hence the movie got made.

He then went on to congratulate Isabelle Huppert for her role in Elle. He apologized to her on behalf of everyone saying that none of them had watched the movie but they all loved her in it and he was glad that Homeland Security had let her in the U.S.

He said that in Hollywood, people were discriminated on the basis of age and weight. He said that Andrew Garfield had lost 40 pounds for the movie Silence which had been done in every movie by every actress ever. He congratulated Viggo Mortensen for his role in Captain Fantastic and the nominee.

Jimmy rubbed it in again that no one had actually watched the movie. For his piece de resistance, Jimmy said that there were actors that the Academy acknowledged despite them being not very great actors. That was especially the case for one actress who had an uninspiring and overrated career in movies.

Meryl Streep started to inch away as everyone laughed. It was of course a reference to Donald Trump’s comments about Streep after her speech at the Golden Globes in which she called on Hollywood and the Press to play their part to put down Trump’s hateful agenda. As Jimmy sarcastically listed her accomplishments and roles, the clapping grew louder for her.

Jimmy noted that this was her 20th nomination even when she wasn’t in a movie this year. He said that the Academy was so used to nominating her that they had just written her name in.

He asked Meryl to stand so everyone can give her a round of applause and she got a standing ovation instead. As they sat down, he joked if Meryl was wearing an Ivanka dress. He then went on to proceed to the Supporting actor category.

It was witty, nitty and somewhat gritty but it was meaningful as well and Jimmy did a spectacular job opening the Oscars.