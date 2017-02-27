 
 

Oscars 2017 Complete List Of Winners

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners
Credit: Getty Images
  • List of Winners from the Oscars 2017
 

All the winners of the Academy Awards of the year 2017

The best in movies was celebrated in this year’s Academy Award and the audience got to celebrate and root for their favorite movies, actors, actresses, directors and more. Here is the list of all the winners of the night.

Moonlight won the Best Picture, the biggest of the night. Director for the movie Barry Jenkins compared it to seeing a dream. In an exciting announcement, the big win was celebrated with a standing ovation in the Dolby Digital Theatre.

The Oscar for the Actor in a Leading Role went to Casey Affleck for the drama “Manchester By The Sea”. Casey thanked everyone in the movie especially Kenneth Lonergan for creating and directing the movie.

The Academy award for Actress in a Leading Role went to Emma Stone for the movie La La Land. The actress was breathless and she thanked her family; parents, brother and soul sister. She thanked Damien Chazelle for the opportunity and Ryan Gosling for being the best partner on screen.

Viola Davis proceeded to the stage with a standing ovation as she received the award for Actress in a Supporting Role. She gave an inspiring acceptance speech about stories and being thankful that she was an actress.

She praised August Wilson and thanked Denzel Washington. Mahershala Ali also talked about what he had been taught by his teachers as an actor as he received his Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role.

Damien Chazelle made history as being the youngest Oscar recipient for Directing La La Land. Damien thanked his cast and crew for doing an amazing job.

La La Land also won Oscars for Best Cinematography received by Linus Sandgren, Best Original Score received by Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Song received by Justin Hurwitz; BenjPasek and Justin Paul for the song City of Stars. Production Design by David Wasco; Set Decoration by Sandy Reynolds-Wasco also won for La La Land in the Production Design category.

The Oscar for Animated Feature Film was given to Disney’s Zootopia and received by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer. Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow received the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for O.J.: Made in America. Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara won the Oscar for Documentary Short Subject for Syrian relief workers based White Helmets. The Salesman from Iran won the Foreign Language Film Oscar.

Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer won the Short Film Animated for Piper. Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy won the Oscar for Sing in the Short Film (Live Action) category.

Colleen Atwood won the Oscar for Costume Design for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Film Editing honors went to John Gilbert for Hacksaw Ridge. Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson won the Oscar for Suicide Squad in Makeup and Hairstyling category.

Sylvain Bellemare won the Oscar for Sound Editing for Arrival. Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace won the Oscar for Sound Mixing for the movie Hacksaw Ridge. The Jungle Book received the Oscar for Visual Effects received by Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon.

Moonlight won the Oscar for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) written by Barry Jenkins from the original story by Tarell Alvin McCraney. The Oscar for Writing (Original Screenplay) went to Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea.

Complete list of Oscars 2017 winners is given below:

Actor in a Leading Role

Winner

Casey Affleck

Manchester by the Sea

Nominees

Andrew Garfield

Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling

La La Land

Viggo Mortensen

Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington

Fences

Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner

Mahershala Ali

Moonlight

Nominees

Jeff Bridges

Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges

Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel

Lion

Michael Shannon

Nocturnal Animals

Actress in a Leading Role

Winner

Emma Stone

La La Land

Nominees

Isabelle Huppert

Elle

Ruth Negga

Loving

Natalie Portman

Jackie

Meryl Streep

Florence Foster Jenkins

Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner

Viola Davis

Fences

Nominees

Naomie Harris

Moonlight

Nicole Kidman

Lion

Octavia Spencer

Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams

Manchester by the Sea

Animated Feature Film

Winner

Zootopia

Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Nominees

Kubo and the Two Strings

Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

Moana

John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

My Life as a Zucchini

Claude Barras and Max Karli

The Red Turtle

Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

Cinematography

Winner

La La Land

Linus Sandgren

Nominees

Arrival

Bradford Young

Lion

Greig Fraser

Moonlight

James Laxton

Silence

Rodrigo Prieto

Costume Design

Winner

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Colleen Atwood

Nominees

Allied

Joanna Johnston

Florence Foster Jenkins

Consolata Boyle

Jackie

Madeline Fontaine

La La Land

Mary Zophres

Directing

Winner

La La Land

Damien Chazelle

Nominees

Arrival

Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson

Manchester by the Sea

Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight

Barry Jenkins

Documentary (Feature)

Winner

O.J.: Made in America

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Nominees

Fire at Sea

Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

I Am Not Your Negro

Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck

Life, Animated

Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

13th

Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

Documentary (Short Subject)

Winner

The White Helmets

Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Nominees

Extremis

Dan Krauss

4.1 Miles

Daphne Matziaraki

Joe's Violin

Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland

Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

Film Editing

Winner

Hacksaw Ridge

John Gilbert

Nominees

Arrival

Joe Walker

Hell or High Water

Jake Roberts

La La Land

Tom Cross

Moonlight

Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Foreign Language Film

Winner

The Salesman

Iran

Nominees

Land of Mine

Denmark

A Man Called Ove

Sweden

Tanna

Australia

Toni Erdmann

Germany

Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner

Suicide Squad

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Nominees

A Man Called Ove

Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond

Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Music (Original Score)

Winner

La La Land

Justin Hurwitz

Nominees

Jackie

Mica Levi

Lion

Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight

Nicholas Britell

Passengers

Thomas Newman

Music (Original Song)

Winner

City of Stars

from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Nominees

Audition (The Fools Who Dream)

from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Can't Stop The Feeling

from Trolls; Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

The Empty Chair

from Jim: The James Foley Story; Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

How Far I'll Go

from Moana; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Picture

Winner

Moonlight

Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

Nominees

Arrival

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers

Fences

Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers

Hacksaw Ridge

Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers

Hell or High Water

Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers

Hidden Figures

Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers

La La Land

Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers

Lion

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers

Manchester by the Sea

Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

Production Design

Winner

La La Land

Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Nominees

Arrival

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar!

Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Passengers

Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

Short Film (Animated)

Winner

Piper

Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Nominees

Blind Vaysha

Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time

Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Robert Valley and Cara Speller

Pearl

Patrick Osborne

Short Film (Live Action)

Winner

Sing

Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy

Nominees

Ennemis Intérieurs

Sélim Azzazi

La Femme et le TGV

Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

Silent Nights

Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

Timecode

Juanjo Giménez

Sound Editing

Winner

Arrival

Sylvain Bellemare

Nominees

Deepwater Horizon

Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge

Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

La La Land

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully

Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Sound Mixing

Winner

Hacksaw Ridge

Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

Nominees

Arrival

Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

La La Land

Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Visual Effects

Winner

The Jungle Book

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Nominees

Deepwater Horizon

Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange

Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

Kubo and the Two Strings

Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner

Moonlight

Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Nominees

Arrival

Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

Fences

Screenplay by August Wilson

Hidden Figures

Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion

Screenplay by Luke Davies

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Winner

Manchester by the Sea

Written by Kenneth Lonergan

Nominees

Hell or High Water

Written by Taylor Sheridan

La La Land

Written by Damien Chazelle

The Lobster

Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

20th Century Women

Written by Mike Mills

