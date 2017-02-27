Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

The best in movies was celebrated in this year’s Academy Award and the audience got to celebrate and root for their favorite movies, actors, actresses, directors and more. Here is the list of all the winners of the night.
Moonlight won the Best Picture, the biggest of the night. Director for the movie Barry Jenkins compared it to seeing a dream. In an exciting announcement, the big win was celebrated with a standing ovation in the Dolby Digital Theatre.
The Oscar for the Actor in a Leading Role went to Casey Affleck for the drama “Manchester By The Sea”. Casey thanked everyone in the movie especially Kenneth Lonergan for creating and directing the movie.
The Academy award for Actress in a Leading Role went to Emma Stone for the movie La La Land. The actress was breathless and she thanked her family; parents, brother and soul sister. She thanked Damien Chazelle for the opportunity and Ryan Gosling for being the best partner on screen.
Viola Davis proceeded to the stage with a standing ovation as she received the award for Actress in a Supporting Role. She gave an inspiring acceptance speech about stories and being thankful that she was an actress.
She praised August Wilson and thanked Denzel Washington. Mahershala Ali also talked about what he had been taught by his teachers as an actor as he received his Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role.
Damien Chazelle made history as being the youngest Oscar recipient for Directing La La Land. Damien thanked his cast and crew for doing an amazing job.
La La Land also won Oscars for Best Cinematography received by Linus Sandgren, Best Original Score received by Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Song received by Justin Hurwitz; BenjPasek and Justin Paul for the song City of Stars. Production Design by David Wasco; Set Decoration by Sandy Reynolds-Wasco also won for La La Land in the Production Design category.
The Oscar for Animated Feature Film was given to Disney’s Zootopia and received by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer. Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow received the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for O.J.: Made in America. Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara won the Oscar for Documentary Short Subject for Syrian relief workers based White Helmets. The Salesman from Iran won the Foreign Language Film Oscar.
Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer won the Short Film Animated for Piper. Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy won the Oscar for Sing in the Short Film (Live Action) category.
Colleen Atwood won the Oscar for Costume Design for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Film Editing honors went to John Gilbert for Hacksaw Ridge. Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson won the Oscar for Suicide Squad in Makeup and Hairstyling category.
Sylvain Bellemare won the Oscar for Sound Editing for Arrival. Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace won the Oscar for Sound Mixing for the movie Hacksaw Ridge. The Jungle Book received the Oscar for Visual Effects received by Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon.
Moonlight won the Oscar for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) written by Barry Jenkins from the original story by Tarell Alvin McCraney. The Oscar for Writing (Original Screenplay) went to Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea.
Complete list of Oscars 2017 winners is given below:
Winner
Casey Affleck
Manchester by the Sea
Nominees
Andrew Garfield
Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen
Captain Fantastic
Winner
Nominees
Jeff Bridges
Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges
Manchester by the Sea
Michael Shannon
Nocturnal Animals
Winner
Nominees
Meryl Streep
Florence Foster Jenkins
Winner
Nominees
Octavia Spencer
Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams
Manchester by the Sea
Winner
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer
Nominees
Kubo and the Two Strings
Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner
Moana
John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer
My Life as a Zucchini
Claude Barras and Max Karli
The Red Turtle
Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki
Winner
La La Land
Linus Sandgren
Nominees
Winner
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Colleen Atwood
Nominees
Florence Foster Jenkins
Consolata Boyle
Winner
La La Land
Damien Chazelle
Nominees
Manchester by the Sea
Kenneth Lonergan
Winner
O.J.: Made in America
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
Nominees
Fire at Sea
Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo
I Am Not Your Negro
Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck
Life, Animated
Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman
13th
Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish
Winner
The White Helmets
Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
Nominees
4.1 Miles
Daphne Matziaraki
Joe's Violin
Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen
Watani: My Homeland
Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis
Winner
Hacksaw Ridge
John Gilbert
Nominees
Hell or High Water
Jake Roberts
Moonlight
Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
Winner
Suicide Squad
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
Nominees
A Man Called Ove
Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond
Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Winner
La La Land
Justin Hurwitz
Nominees
Lion
Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight
Nicholas Britell
Winner
City of Stars
from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Nominees
Audition (The Fools Who Dream)
from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Can't Stop The Feeling
from Trolls; Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
The Empty Chair
from Jim: The James Foley Story; Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
How Far I'll Go
from Moana; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Winner
Moonlight
Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers
Nominees
Arrival
Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers
Fences
Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers
Hacksaw Ridge
Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers
Hell or High Water
Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers
Hidden Figures
Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers
La La Land
Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers
Lion
Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers
Manchester by the Sea
Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers
Winner
La La Land
Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Nominees
Arrival
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar!
Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Passengers
Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena
Winner
Piper
Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
Nominees
Blind Vaysha
Theodore Ushev
Borrowed Time
Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Robert Valley and Cara Speller
Winner
Sing
Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy
Nominees
Ennemis Intérieurs
Sélim Azzazi
La Femme et le TGV
Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
Silent Nights
Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
Winner
Arrival
Sylvain Bellemare
Nominees
Deepwater Horizon
Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
Hacksaw Ridge
Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
La La Land
Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
Sully
Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Winner
Hacksaw Ridge
Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
Nominees
Arrival
Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
La La Land
Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth
Winner
The Jungle Book
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
Nominees
Deepwater Horizon
Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
Doctor Strange
Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
Kubo and the Two Strings
Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould
Winner
Moonlight
Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Nominees
Arrival
Screenplay by Eric Heisserer
Fences
Screenplay by August Wilson
Hidden Figures
Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion
Screenplay by Luke Davies
Winner
Manchester by the Sea
Written by Kenneth Lonergan
Nominees
Hell or High Water
Written by Taylor Sheridan
La La Land
Written by Damien Chazelle
The Lobster
Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
20th Century Women
Written by Mike Mills