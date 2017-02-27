Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

The best in movies was celebrated in this year’s Academy Award and the audience got to celebrate and root for their favorite movies, actors, actresses, directors and more. Here is the list of all the winners of the night.

Moonlight won the Best Picture, the biggest of the night. Director for the movie Barry Jenkins compared it to seeing a dream. In an exciting announcement, the big win was celebrated with a standing ovation in the Dolby Digital Theatre.

The Oscar for the Actor in a Leading Role went to Casey Affleck for the drama “Manchester By The Sea”. Casey thanked everyone in the movie especially Kenneth Lonergan for creating and directing the movie.

The Academy award for Actress in a Leading Role went to Emma Stone for the movie La La Land. The actress was breathless and she thanked her family; parents, brother and soul sister. She thanked Damien Chazelle for the opportunity and Ryan Gosling for being the best partner on screen.

Viola Davis proceeded to the stage with a standing ovation as she received the award for Actress in a Supporting Role. She gave an inspiring acceptance speech about stories and being thankful that she was an actress.

She praised August Wilson and thanked Denzel Washington. Mahershala Ali also talked about what he had been taught by his teachers as an actor as he received his Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role.

Damien Chazelle made history as being the youngest Oscar recipient for Directing La La Land. Damien thanked his cast and crew for doing an amazing job.

La La Land also won Oscars for Best Cinematography received by Linus Sandgren, Best Original Score received by Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Song received by Justin Hurwitz; BenjPasek and Justin Paul for the song City of Stars. Production Design by David Wasco; Set Decoration by Sandy Reynolds-Wasco also won for La La Land in the Production Design category.

The Oscar for Animated Feature Film was given to Disney’s Zootopia and received by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer. Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow received the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for O.J.: Made in America. Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara won the Oscar for Documentary Short Subject for Syrian relief workers based White Helmets. The Salesman from Iran won the Foreign Language Film Oscar.

Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer won the Short Film Animated for Piper. Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy won the Oscar for Sing in the Short Film (Live Action) category.

Colleen Atwood won the Oscar for Costume Design for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Film Editing honors went to John Gilbert for Hacksaw Ridge. Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson won the Oscar for Suicide Squad in Makeup and Hairstyling category.

Sylvain Bellemare won the Oscar for Sound Editing for Arrival. Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace won the Oscar for Sound Mixing for the movie Hacksaw Ridge. The Jungle Book received the Oscar for Visual Effects received by Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon.

Moonlight won the Oscar for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) written by Barry Jenkins from the original story by Tarell Alvin McCraney. The Oscar for Writing (Original Screenplay) went to Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea.

