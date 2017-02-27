 
 

Watch A Giraffe Giving Birth In This Live Video

Posted: Feb 27 2017, 11:34am CST

 

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video
Getty Images
  • Live Video Stream of a Giraffe as it is about to Conceive gains Attention of So Many
 

A live video stream of a giraffe as it is about to conceive has gained the attention of so many animal lovers around the world.

Millions of people who love fuzzy wuzzy creatures have been awaiting the conception of a baby giraffe at New York Zoo. A live video stream has begun on YouTube and these animal rights enthusiasts cannot wait to catch the mama giraffe while it is giving birth to her young one.

The giraffe has been pregnant since the past 15 months. The process of parturition can take a couple of hours to a few days to get completed. 

The giraffe in question has been named April and she is 15 years old. Her crowd of fans are getting more and more restless as the day arrives when she is to give birth to her young one.

The zoo wardens have noted down that April’s food consumption has been affected by the pregnancy. She is not eating enough leaves and shoots. This is a sign that she will soon be going into labor. 

The live stream video was temporarily taken off YouTube when some of the animal rights activists frequenting the site complained that it contained content that was demeaning since it was shameless and had obscenity in it. But you can see it on Facebook page of Animal Adevnture Park.

The calf that will come into the world will weigh 150 pounds. It will be six feet tall at the moment of its birth. The sex of the calf will be gauged after its birth. This giraffe has really captured the imagination of our entire Zeitgeist.

Never before have so many animal aficionados and nature enthusiasts been united in a drive to observe a species engaged in a natural act that holds so much beauty and wonder.

Birth is a form of original creativity that shows us that Mother Nature is never wrong and that its ways are wise and full of important lessons for mankind. 

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

