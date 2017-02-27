 
 

This Silver Bullet Works With Your Own Stomach Acid To Send Health Data To Your Smartphone

Posted: Feb 27 2017, 11:48am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

This Silver Bullet Works With Your Own Stomach Acid to Send Health Data to Your Smartphone
Credit: Diemut Strebe / MIT
  • Novel Tablet works in Synch with Stomach Acid and Sends Data to Smartphone
 

A novel tablet that you can swallow works in synch with your stomach acid and sends the data to your smartphone while it is doing its job.

A silver bullet sort of pill works by combining forces with your stomach acid and sends the data to your smartphone while it is in working order. This arrangement could positively reform the field of medicine.

Don't Miss: Best new Toys at New York Toy Fair 2017

Your health and the medicines you consume could change completely thanks to this scheme of things. This pill could in fact gauge your system for a fortnight or even for a month. 

The pill simply sits in your gut and records your vital signs. This it sends in a tabulated and informative manner to your smartphone. This invention was on display at a science conference in Boston.

The source of inspiration for this was a lemon battery which charged a zinc nail and copper penny electrodes. A crude prototypical form of this pill was tested in pigs. It interacted with their stomach acid and sent information to an electronic device outside the pig’s body. 

The tiny sensors in this pill monitor the heat and cold levels and heartbeat as well on a constant basis. It was merely 30 mm in its dimensions and took about a week’s timespan to travel through the gut of the pig. A smaller device would have to be invented for use in human beings.

This would ideally measure 10 mm, according to Mail Online. This novel pill would not create any hindrance or blockage in the body. It would facilitate the recording process without any hitches at all.

By merely taking this special pill, the way that medicine is taken in the future could change forever. It will act as a catalyst and game changer for the healing arts.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Drug Overdose Deaths in US Continue to Rise: CDC

Drug Overdose Deaths in US Continue to Rise: CDC

6 minutes ago

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video

1 hour ago

New Wearable Brain-Imaging Device Successfully Measures Human Brain Synchronization During Conversation

New Wearable Brain-Imaging Device Measures Human Brain Synchronization During Conversation

3 hours ago

Ancient Humans Arrived in South America in Multiple Waves

Ancient Humans Arrived in South America in Multiple Waves

4 hours ago

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

1 hour ago

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

3 hours ago

Oscars 2017: Stars Dazzle at the Red Carpet

Oscars 2017: Stars Dazzle at the Red Carpet

3 hours ago

Dolphin Genome Could Benefit Human Health

Dolphin Genome Could Benefit Human Health

5 hours ago

HTC Vive Tracker makes anything a VR peripheral for VR Gaming

HTC Vive Tracker makes anything a VR peripheral for VR Gaming

6 hours ago

Mars is More Like Earth Than Moon

Mars is More Like Earth Than Moon

6 hours ago

Lenovo Miix 320 Laptop runs Windows, Priced like a Chromebook

Lenovo Miix 320 Laptop runs Windows, Priced like a Chromebook

6 hours ago

Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor Academy Award

Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor Academy Award

6 hours ago

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

6 hours ago

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

6 hours ago

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Drug Overdose Deaths in US Continue to Rise: CDC

Drug Overdose Deaths in US Continue to Rise: CDC

6 minutes ago

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video

1 hour ago

New Wearable Brain-Imaging Device Successfully Measures Human Brain Synchronization During Conversation

New Wearable Brain-Imaging Device Measures Human Brain Synchronization During Conversation

3 hours ago

Ancient Humans Arrived in South America in Multiple Waves

Ancient Humans Arrived in South America in Multiple Waves

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Drug Overdose Deaths in US Continue to Rise: CDC

Drug Overdose Deaths in US Continue to Rise: CDC

6 minutes ago

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video

1 hour ago

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

1 hour ago

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook