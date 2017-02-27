This Silver Bullet Works With Your Own Stomach Acid to Send Health Data to Your Smartphone

A silver bullet sort of pill works by combining forces with your stomach acid and sends the data to your smartphone while it is in working order. This arrangement could positively reform the field of medicine.

Your health and the medicines you consume could change completely thanks to this scheme of things. This pill could in fact gauge your system for a fortnight or even for a month.

The pill simply sits in your gut and records your vital signs. This it sends in a tabulated and informative manner to your smartphone. This invention was on display at a science conference in Boston.

The source of inspiration for this was a lemon battery which charged a zinc nail and copper penny electrodes. A crude prototypical form of this pill was tested in pigs. It interacted with their stomach acid and sent information to an electronic device outside the pig’s body.

The tiny sensors in this pill monitor the heat and cold levels and heartbeat as well on a constant basis. It was merely 30 mm in its dimensions and took about a week’s timespan to travel through the gut of the pig. A smaller device would have to be invented for use in human beings.

This would ideally measure 10 mm, according to Mail Online. This novel pill would not create any hindrance or blockage in the body. It would facilitate the recording process without any hitches at all.

By merely taking this special pill, the way that medicine is taken in the future could change forever. It will act as a catalyst and game changer for the healing arts.