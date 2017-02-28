Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

Human beings are responsible for the majority of the wildfires in the US. Over a period of about two decades, more than 840,000 fires got started in the US.

Don't Miss: Best new Toys at New York Toy Fair 2017

From 1992 to 2012, the number of fires ignited by human agency were many. These findings were published in a journal. Fires require a spark to ignite them. Most often it is careless human beings that contribute to the starting of such wildfires.

The focus will have to be on how the fires begin in the first place. Considering what fuel is used and how the weather patterns spread the fire are useless tasks.

The human agency responsible for this is the main thing to concentrate on. Due to people being quite negligent, the rate of wildfires has increased to being an annual phenomenon that remains constant.

Since the last ten odd years or so, the US has seen its wildfire phenomenon increase till the point where it is literally out of control. The west coast is especially vulnerable to these wildfires.

This scenario has occupied center stage of the media by now. National concern is growing since the detrimental effects on agriculture, the ecology of the earth, recreational systems and other economy-based ventures is too much.

Add the price of dousing the flames and it is a monumental problem we have on our hands. The yearly cost of fighting wildfires has exceeded $2 billion by now.

While climate change is partly to blame, the sources of human agency cannot be ignored. The dry heat that becomes a common phenomenon during summers is an ideal breeding ground for wildfires.

Human-ignited fires are furthermore present throughout the seasons and are not limited to the summer months. While some of these wildfires may actually clear up the foliage that had been making things crowded, most of them are destroying precious resources such as wood which could be put to good use by human beings.

The findings of this study were published today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.