 
 

Connected Kids Toy CloudPets Leaks Millions Of Voice Messages

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 5:53am CST

 

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages
 

2.2 million voice recordings leaked online

CloudPets are connected toys that have been on the market for a while now. The idea was that parents or loved ones could buy a stuffed animal for a child that was able to receive recorded voice messages that could be played back from the toy. The toys connected to a smartphone app and to register the toy required an email, photo, and a password.

The catch was that the voice messages were apparently stored in a database that wasn't secure. Security researcher Troy Hunt says that over 820,000 user accounts were exposed and over 2.2 million voice recordings. Hunt says that all of that user data including the voice recordings were stored in an insecure database.

The insecure user data was at some point indexed by a search engine called Shodan, specifically made for finding vulnerable devices online. At some point one nefarious user tried to hold the data for ransom by deleting it and demanding a bitcoin payment from CloudPets.

Rather than pay the ransom, CloudPets simply restored the data from a backup and moved on. As of now the data isn't publically accessible anymore, but there is indication that all the leaked passwords are still active. Hunt says that the leak could be a violation of California law, which is where the maker of CloudPets is based.

"Normally I would say get in touch with the company involved, but CloudPets is non-responsive," Hunt said. "I almost think the advice here is to get in touch with local regulators and make a complaint about this."

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

