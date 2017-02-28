 
 

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances Of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 8:01am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets
 

Exoplanets become more explorable through hydrogen spurs

Now it would be easier to explore exoplanets, because astronomers say that volcanic sources on planets can help detect life in space. The announcement was made by astronomers from Cornell University.

Don't Miss: Best new Toys at New York Toy Fair 2017

It’s difficult to explore life on icy planets, as any life would have disappeared under icy layers. But, volcanoes burn the icy surface revealing the surfaces below the deep layers of ice. Volcanoes also make the surface warm that is good for life, said lead author Ramses Ramirez, research associate at Cornell's Carl Sagan Institute. 

Due to greenhouse effect of hydrogen, water and carbon dioxide on planets, the stars located at distance could 30 to 60 percent of their habitable zone. Now scientists would find warm surface on planets instead of ice due to greenhouse effects and volcanoes, said Lisa Kaltenegger, Cornell professor of astronomy and director of the Carl Sagan Institute.

Though,it’s not a new thing that hydrogen can warm planets, but hydrogen can’t survive for more than few million years on planets like earth. Intense volcanoes can give a nice warming effect to the planet surface. Astronomers also suggested that, there is a possibility of life on the planets which are warmed by volcanoes.

Now astronomers can detect exoplanets through telescope by adding hydrogen to exoplanets’ atmosphere. Exoplanets with hydrogen are easier to explore than the planets without hydrogen, said Ramirez.

The habitable zone in our earth can extend to 1.67 times the earth sun distance, but it can reach to 2.4 times between Mars and Jupiter, if there is hydrogen due to volcanic sources.

Scientists will also detect methane through next-generation James Webb Space Telescope that will be launched in 2018, or European Extremely Large Telescope, first light in 2024.

With the new discovery by Ramirez and Kaltenegger, scientists would now be able to explore the planets easily.

The research titled "A Volcanic Hydrogen Habitable Zone" is published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

38 minutes ago

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

1 hour ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

1 hour ago

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

2 hours ago

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

27 minutes ago

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

1 hour ago

Boston Dynamics&#039; Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

Boston Dynamics' Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

1 hour ago

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

1 hour ago

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

2 hours ago

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

2 hours ago

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

2 hours ago

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

2 hours ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

6 hours ago

NASA will Send a Spacecraft to the Sun in 2018

NASA will Send a Spacecraft to the Sun in 2018

9 hours ago

Who Really Killed JFK?

Who Really Killed JFK?

16 hours ago, 3:05pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

38 minutes ago

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

1 hour ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

1 hour ago

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

27 minutes ago

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

38 minutes ago

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

1 hour ago

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook