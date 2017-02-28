 
 

David Ayer Hints A Dangerous Villain For Gotham City Sirens

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 8:51am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens
Credit: David Ayer Twitter
 

Director David Ayer hints on Twitter that the Black Mask might be the big villain in the Gotham City Sirens

Margot Robbie is steering the Gotham City Sirens project on her shoulders. After the critically dismal performance of Suicide Squad, there was a chance that the super villain based action movie had seen it’s last.

Don't Miss: Get an NES Classic within 2 Hours

Fan support from all over the world however have moved the sequel to become a possibility while the director for the first movie, David Ayer is out of the picture.

Mel Gibson is being eyed to direct the sequel of the movie but Ayer is also in employment on the Gotham City Sirens movie which is being produced by Margot Robbie who will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn.

Having received critical acclaim for her acting in the role alongside Will Smith as Deadshot and Jared Leto’s Joker, the female star held her own and made Harley Quinn one of the best things in the movie.

The actress initiated the female based project after she had researched for her role in the DC comics and came across other female villains and characters in the comic books including the iconic Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

The project has been progressing slowly with names like Megan Foxx being put up for Poison Ivy as well as Emma Stone and Hayley Bennett wishing to play Catwoman.

One thing that remained was what kind of villain will these badass females be put up against and David Ayer might have hinted the villain in the movie.

In a tweet, Ayer posted a picture of the DC villain Black Mask from the comic books. The director has not posted any caption or message with the posted picture and fans are speculating if Black Mask is the villain that will be appearing in the Gotham City Sirens movie.

 

 

Introduced in the 1985's Batman No. 386,Black Mask was one of Batman's deadliest enemies. Born Roman Sionis to wealthy parents who were part of Gotham City's wealthy elite.

After graduating from high school, Roman started working for the family business, Janus Cosmetics. After his parents forced him to call off his engagement with a model named Circe, Roman killed his parents and burnt their house to the ground, while inheriting the business.

He was struck by lightning while trying to get into his parents' crypt, Roman was re-born as the Black Mask. In the New 52 comics, Roman's back story largely remains intact, although he was given a split personality disorder, with Roman Sironis one identity and Black Mask the other.

In some comics, Black Mask also worked in coalition with Catwoman so we will also have to see if that angle might be played in the movie or not.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

2 hours ago

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

3 hours ago

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

1 day ago, 6:05am CST

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land

1 day ago, 3:55am CST

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

2 minutes ago

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

1 hour ago

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

2 hours ago

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

3 hours ago

Boston Dynamics&#039; Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

Boston Dynamics' Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

3 hours ago

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

3 hours ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

3 hours ago

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

3 hours ago

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

4 hours ago

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

4 hours ago

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Movie News

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

2 hours ago

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

3 hours ago

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

1 day ago, 6:05am CST

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land

1 day ago, 3:55am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories




Latest News

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

2 minutes ago

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

1 hour ago

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

2 hours ago

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook