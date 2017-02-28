David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

Margot Robbie is steering the Gotham City Sirens project on her shoulders. After the critically dismal performance of Suicide Squad, there was a chance that the super villain based action movie had seen it’s last.

Fan support from all over the world however have moved the sequel to become a possibility while the director for the first movie, David Ayer is out of the picture.

Mel Gibson is being eyed to direct the sequel of the movie but Ayer is also in employment on the Gotham City Sirens movie which is being produced by Margot Robbie who will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn.

Having received critical acclaim for her acting in the role alongside Will Smith as Deadshot and Jared Leto’s Joker, the female star held her own and made Harley Quinn one of the best things in the movie.

The actress initiated the female based project after she had researched for her role in the DC comics and came across other female villains and characters in the comic books including the iconic Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

The project has been progressing slowly with names like Megan Foxx being put up for Poison Ivy as well as Emma Stone and Hayley Bennett wishing to play Catwoman.

One thing that remained was what kind of villain will these badass females be put up against and David Ayer might have hinted the villain in the movie.

In a tweet, Ayer posted a picture of the DC villain Black Mask from the comic books. The director has not posted any caption or message with the posted picture and fans are speculating if Black Mask is the villain that will be appearing in the Gotham City Sirens movie.

Introduced in the 1985's Batman No. 386,Black Mask was one of Batman's deadliest enemies. Born Roman Sionis to wealthy parents who were part of Gotham City's wealthy elite.

After graduating from high school, Roman started working for the family business, Janus Cosmetics. After his parents forced him to call off his engagement with a model named Circe, Roman killed his parents and burnt their house to the ground, while inheriting the business.

He was struck by lightning while trying to get into his parents' crypt, Roman was re-born as the Black Mask. In the New 52 comics, Roman's back story largely remains intact, although he was given a split personality disorder, with Roman Sironis one identity and Black Mask the other.

In some comics, Black Mask also worked in coalition with Catwoman so we will also have to see if that angle might be played in the movie or not.