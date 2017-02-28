Vera Farmiga Signs On to Play Millie Bob Brown’s Mother in Godzilla 2

Godzilla 2 made major headway and gathered a lot of attention when it was announced that Stranger Things’ young actress Millie Bob Brown had signed on to star in the sequel to the 2014 original remake of Godzilla.

The young actress’ role details were not revealed and we were pretty much speculating about what young Millie Bob Brown will be upto against the reptilian monster.

In the past week, we found out that Millie character will have a dad in the Manchester by the Sea actor Kyle Chandler. Chandler signed on to play the role of a scientist as well as Brown’s dad. It was rumored that the actor had other project offers but he signed on to work on the Godzilla project.

Recently we found out that they will have another family member in Vera Farmiga. The actress who made The Conjuring franchise popular is now going to star in the sequel of Godzilla as Chandler’s wife and Brown’s mother, according to THR.

The first movie also played on a family dynamic in Bryan Cranston and Aaron Taylor Johnson as father-son and Johnson having a wife in Elizabeth Olsen and the couple having a son together. It seems that Godzilla is keen on showing families in the movies.

The movie is being directed by Michael Dougherty and he is working on from a script he wrote with Zach Shields. Legendary is the core producer of the movie while Warner Bros. will be taken on the promotion and distribution responsibilities of the movie.

Currently, the production houses are working on making Kong: Skull Island a success which will be followed by Godzilla 2 and the movies will be followed by a face-off between the two giant monsters in a later movie.