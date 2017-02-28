 
 

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross To Debut At 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 8:51pm CST

 

  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be launched at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mitsubishi will be showcasing its new Eclipse Cross compact SUV to the world at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show.

The 87th Geneva Motor Show is just around the corner. The show is supposed to start in a week and will be going through almost 10 days. Mitsubishi is going to debut its new and latest crossover in the event as well. Thus be prepared to see the Eclipse Cross compact SUV at the event.

The event which will be held from March 7th to March 19th will be debuting many cars including this one. The Eclipse Cross has been designed by Mitsubishi to become a global strategic model. The cross will be shipped for the first time for Europe later this year.

After that it will be shipped to Japan, North America, Australia and other regions. The Eclipse Cross all new compact SUV coupe is going to join MMC global line you of crossover SUVs.

The Eclipse Cross has a fantastic design which is an amalgam of a coupe and SUV making it look like a beautiful cross between the two. The SUV has been given the iconic Mitsub9shi styling that is the hallmark of these cars by the company.

The SUV is laced with new connectivity features that will make any driver or owner of the car fall in love with it. The vehicle has been given a “Dynamic and Characteristic” design for rear by the company.

If we look closely we will see a resemblance to the cubist designing in the vehicle. Three are new LED brake lights that are tubular and it also features a LED hi mount stop light too.

It has gotten the latest Smartphone Link Display Audio System, a touch ad controller and a HUD as well. It is supposed to have a new 8-speed automatic transmission by company.

