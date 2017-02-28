Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

There’s a new EV coming to town this year and it will be beautiful to look at for sure. However it is going to have a slight disadvantage on others.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The Honda Clarity Electric that is due to come later this year will be having a mileage of only 80 miles on a full charged battery. This mileage is pretty low as compared to other budge friendly EVs in the market.

If we look at the stats of the other cars we will be able to see the 2017 Chevy Bolt has the ability to offer a mileage of 238 miles on a full battery charge. The 2017 VW e-Golf provides a range of 125 miles, the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electronics provide a range of 107 miles on full battery charge.

Thus this kind of mileage certainly leaves the car already miles behind the race of all other EVs in the market. When Honda was asked about the range of the car to be so low.

The company had a stance that they didn’t want to change the size of car which is actually identical to that of Clarity plug-in-hybrid or a fuel cell model.

Other than that the company also didn’t want the car to look any less than modern and beautiful .the battery version of the car is supposed to be around $35,000 without taxes being added, according to AutoCar.

Thus If the battery size was to be increased the overall priced would have gone skywards. This is the reason that in order to cater the looks and to make the car affordable, the automaker chose to make the mileage less than the cars in market.

Only time will tell that how well the car will be able to fit in the market.