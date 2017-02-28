 
 

Ancient Man Entered South America In Many Mass Migrations

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 9:04pm CST

 

A study has shown that primitive man entered South America in many mass migrations.

Age-old human skulls found in Brazil have shown that the migration of human beings in those times into South America was a long-drawn out affair.

The origins in sub-Saharan Africa all the way to the populating of the Americas was a complex process that took multiple waves of peregrinations into the novel regions.

There are variations in cranial shapes between the different skulls. The model of the prehistoric journey that has been built from this analysis of the bones shows that human beings from Asia crossed the Bering Strait which was extant way back then. They then proceeded to enter the Americas.  

It gave solid evidence regarding how Paleo-Americans had a lot in common with an ancestor of South American origin residing outside rather than within the Americas.

The genes and the outer morphology both tell a poignant story regarding this fact. The genetic history shows us that the mass migration into South America led to the population of that continent on the timeline.

Yet look at the complete picture and you get different results. For one thing, the number of waves of migrations is more than one. They are in fact more than two ot three. 

How exactly South America was populated has remained a mystery up until now. Yet now we know better. The first of these migrations occurred 15,000 years ago.

A coastal Pacific passage was taken by the primitive people in that era. This contradiction between morphology and what the genetic record has to say is part of the ongoing debate regarding South American history and demography.

Several advanced techniques were employed to gain an edge and deliver these results for scientific purposes. 

It is an ecological model which has been constructed from scratch. The morphology is where the clues come in handy since it shows that the periodic migrations were multiple in number.

The tree built to gauge the various populations of people that came to inhabit the southern continent is proof that everything is ultimately related to everything else.

You cannot explain anything in isolation and no man or group of men is an island. While all living people have a related original primitive being from which they evolved, not all fossils are contributors to the human heritage.

Not all the pieces of this jigsaw puzzle fit in an exact manner. Only sometime in the future will some of the mysteries be solved in a complete and satisfying way.

The study was published in the journal Science Advances

