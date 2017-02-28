2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

The upcoming two seater beautiful looking 2018 Alpine A110 will be debuted at the Geneva Motor Show of 2017 by the company. The show will start from 7th March and will last till 19th March. This 2018 Alpine A110 is going to be the rival of Porsche 718 Cayman.

If we look closely at the body of the car, it is pretty dominant that the company has kept the 2016 Vision concept look for the car. The car has been given a pinched bonnet and twin front headlight clear nods which is pretty much similar to the 1960s classic model of A110.

The car will be standing on lower level with a number of small tires too. The company has just conformed the fact that 2018 Alpine A110’s body is made up of aluminum and this is the reason that it will be lighter from its upcoming rivals, according to AutoCar.

This might make it faster too. The quilted two seats in the car weigh 13.1 kg each which are actually half as compared to the ones used n Renault Megane RS. This means that the company has worked pretty hard to make it an overall light weight model.

It is expected that the 2018 Alpine A110 will weight almost 1000kgs while the Porsche 718 Cayman will have a Wight of 1405kg. We are expecting it to have a 300bhp producing 1.9 liter petrol engine. It will be derived from 1.6 liter turbocharged unit of Renault Clio RS.

It is expected that it will have the ability to achieve 0-62moh in mere 4.5 seconds. The car has been given extra attention in the domain to aerodynamics that is evident from its exterior as well. It will be priced around £57,000.