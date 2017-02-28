Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Peugeot known for its extravagant and sometimes insane kind of concepts from the past many years. The company has come up with a few extravagant concepts such as 1986 Proxima which was similar to that of used in iconic cartoons Jetsons, a rocket shaped Asphalt or a Moovie another concept car which looked like a computer mouse.

Today however the company has introduced its new concept and surprisingly it isn’t that bizarre like that of the older ones. The concepts is that of a futuristic autonomous car and is pretty futuristic along with realistic to look at.

According to Peugeot Instinct concept’s team, it was the main agenda of the team to make an ordinary looking futuristic car which can actually turn in to a reality sometime soon as well.

According to Matthias Hossann, the future will be filled with cars that will be all autonomous in nature. He also said that it might not be permissible to drive manually in future too however there is still a gap that has to be bridged until that kind of era comes.

So according to the company the upcoming Peugeot Instinct concept will be something that will actually represent that upcoming era, according to The Verge.

The Peugeot Instinct concept is pretty good looking. It certainly doesn’t look like a UFO like that of many concepts introduced earlier in the lineup. The interior of the car looks pretty clean and devoid of the customary interiors equipment’s of today’s cars.

However this something that is expected from a fully auto-focus car. The interior is minimal. The car is supposed to have intelligent remote home and cruising system which is still pretty difficult to be imagined by many.