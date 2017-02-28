 
 

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 9:15pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut
Credit: AutoBlog
  • Have a look at a majestic and futuristic autonomous Peugeot Instinct concept
 

The French manufacture has come up with a more realistic concept this time

Peugeot known for its extravagant and sometimes insane kind of concepts from the past many years. The company has come up with a few extravagant concepts such as 1986 Proxima which was similar to that of used in iconic cartoons Jetsons, a rocket shaped Asphalt or a Moovie another concept car which looked like a computer mouse.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

Today however the company has introduced its new concept and surprisingly it isn’t that bizarre like that of the older ones. The concepts is that of a futuristic autonomous car and is pretty futuristic along with realistic to look at.

According to Peugeot Instinct concept’s team, it was the main agenda of the team to make an ordinary looking futuristic car which can actually turn in to a reality sometime soon as well. 

According to Matthias Hossann, the future will be filled with cars that will be all autonomous in nature. He also said that it might not be permissible to drive manually in future too however there is still a gap that has to be bridged until that kind of era comes.

So according to the company the upcoming Peugeot Instinct concept will be something that will actually represent that upcoming era, according to The Verge

The Peugeot Instinct concept is pretty good looking. It certainly doesn’t look like a UFO like that of many concepts introduced earlier in the lineup. The interior of the car looks pretty clean and devoid of the customary interiors equipment’s of today’s cars.

However this something that is expected from a fully auto-focus car. The interior is minimal. The car is supposed to have intelligent remote home and cruising system which is still pretty difficult to be imagined by many. 

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

7 minutes ago

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

14 minutes ago

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

17 minutes ago

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

23 minutes ago

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

10 minutes ago

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

10 hours ago, 10:28am CST

Vera Farmiga Signs On to Play Millie Bob Brown’s Mother in Godzilla 2

Vera Farmiga Signs On to Play Millie Bob Brown’s Mother in Godzilla 2

11 hours ago, 10:05am CST

First Solar Images from NOAA GOES-16 Satellite Released

First Solar Images from NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite Released

11 hours ago, 10:02am CST

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

11 hours ago, 9:49am CST

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

12 hours ago, 8:51am CST

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

13 hours ago, 8:01am CST

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

13 hours ago, 7:33am CST

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

13 hours ago, 7:23am CST

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

14 hours ago, 6:50am CST

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

14 hours ago, 6:40am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Cars & Vehicles

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

7 minutes ago

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

14 minutes ago

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

17 minutes ago

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

23 minutes ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

7 minutes ago

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

10 minutes ago

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

14 minutes ago

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

17 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook