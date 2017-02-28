Geely To Debut 2017 Lynk&Co 01 SUV At Shanghai Motor Show This April

Geely’s 2017 Lynk&Co 01 will be launched this April at the Shanghai Auto Show. The mid-sized SUV was developed in collaboration with Volvo. The SUV looks smashing and it has a sporty design that won’t fail to impress.

The company is also making sure that everyone gets the idea of it being the most connected car to date. According to the company it will be the first car which is made in China, which will be sold in Europe.

This specific model has been designed and engineered in Sweden. The SUV is supposed to have an electrified powertrain. It will be built on the modular architect is also shared with XC40 developed by Volvo. Thus we are looking at two vehicles which will be built on same platform.

According to the company the 2017 Lynk&Co 01 will have the right kind of specs that will help the owner to be connected to the world all the time.

It will be a new connectivity and global mobility model that will make driving an awe inspiring experience for the driver. The standard share button introduced by the company will also let the owners share, control and monitor the cars through their smartphones.

The design has been made in a way that it represents both European markets and Chinese one. According to the head of design Andreas Nilsson, the customers of the copay are tech savvy. This is the reason that this SUV will be an epitome of technology both from inside and out as well.

According to Automotive News, it will probably have a 2.0 liter four cylinder engine which will be a front mounted one taken from Volvo family.