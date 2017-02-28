 
 

Geely To Debut 2017 Lynk&Co 01 SUV At Shanghai Motor Show This April

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 9:19pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 28 2017, 10:39pm CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&amp;Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April
Credit: AutoCar
  • The 2017 Lynk&Co 01 SUV will make its debut in April at the Shanghai Show
 

2017 Lynk&Co 01 is all set to launch its first md-sized SUV!

Geely’s 2017 Lynk&Co 01 will be launched this April at the Shanghai Auto Show. The mid-sized SUV was developed in collaboration with Volvo. The SUV looks smashing and it has a sporty design that won’t fail to impress.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

The company is also making sure that everyone gets the idea of it being the most connected car to date. According to the company it will be the first car which is made in China, which will be sold in Europe. 

This specific model has been designed and engineered in Sweden. The SUV is supposed to have an electrified powertrain. It will be built on the modular architect is also shared with XC40 developed by Volvo. Thus we are looking at two vehicles which will be built on same platform. 

According to the company the 2017 Lynk&Co 01 will have the right kind of specs that will help the owner to be connected to the world all the time.

It will be a new connectivity and global mobility model that will make driving an awe inspiring experience for the driver. The standard share button introduced by the company will also let the owners share, control and monitor the cars through their smartphones. 

The design has been made in a way that it represents both European markets and Chinese one. According to the head of design Andreas Nilsson, the customers of the copay are tech savvy. This is the reason that this SUV will be an epitome of technology both from inside and out as well. 

According to Automotive News, it will probably have a 2.0 liter four cylinder engine which will be a front mounted one taken from Volvo family. 

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

1 hour ago

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

1 hour ago

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

1 hour ago

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

1 hour ago

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

12 hours ago, 10:28am CST

Vera Farmiga Signs On to Play Millie Bob Brown’s Mother in Godzilla 2

Vera Farmiga Signs On to Play Millie Bob Brown’s Mother in Godzilla 2

12 hours ago, 10:05am CST

First Solar Images from NOAA GOES-16 Satellite Released

First Solar Images from NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite Released

12 hours ago, 10:02am CST

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

12 hours ago, 9:49am CST

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

13 hours ago, 8:51am CST

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

14 hours ago, 8:01am CST

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

15 hours ago, 7:33am CST

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

15 hours ago, 7:23am CST

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

15 hours ago, 6:50am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Cars & Vehicles

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

1 hour ago

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

1 hour ago

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

1 hour ago

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

1 hour ago

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook