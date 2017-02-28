 
 

Spring Arrives Weeks Early Across United States

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 11:15pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 28 2017, 11:29pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Spring Arrives Weeks Early Across United States
Credit: USGS
 

A new series of maps produced by the US Geological Survey shows just how ahead of schedule spring is across much of United State

An early spring is sweeping across United States this year. In some regions it is coming up to three weeks ahead of schedule, which is beyond the usual trend.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

A number of natural phenomena are closely related to local weather conditions and broad climate patterns. When spring comes sooner, it changes the timing of when plants and trees first leaf out and bloom as well as the migration of birds and animals.Moreover, changes in the timing of spring can affect human health, bringing bugs like ticks and mosquitoes and causing outbreaks of diseases. 

US Geological Survey have created a series of maps to show how early the spring is popping up in much of United States. As nature’s clock is runnig fast, crocuses, tulips and other plants are sprouting leaves and flowers earlier than usual from Arizona to New Jersey and Florida. Cherry blossom trees have already begun showing their characteristic pink color in Washington.

“While these earlier springs might not seem like a big deal – and who among us doesn’t appreciate a balmy day or a break in dreary winter weather -- it poses significant challenges for planning and managing important issues that affect our economy and our society.” Dr. Jake Weltzin, a USGS ecologist said in a statement.

USGS maps reveal that spring is making an early appearance in almost the entire Southeastern US, from San Antonio to Atlanta to Washington, D.C.  In cities such as Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Columbus, Ohio, spring has arrived about a month earlier than long term average from 1981 to 2010. 

Early spring season corresponds with warm temperatures across the country. So, these findings provide yet another evidence of climate change altering seasonal weather conditions across the Northern Hemisphere.

To build the maps, researchers used models called the Spring Leaf and Bloom Indices. The appearance of the first tiny leaves on the trees, as in this case, leafing and blooming in lilacs and honeysuckles allowed researchers to track the start of the spring across the country.  Researchers also gathered recent nationwide heat and temperature data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

When the researchers applied the plant models to the recent weather data, they were able to create national-scale daily maps of leaf emergence for these plant species.  Then, by comparing these modern data with historical ones, they created maps that showed just how different this year is relative to the long-term average in the past 30 years.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

2 hours ago

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

13 hours ago, 10:28am CST

First Solar Images from NOAA GOES-16 Satellite Released

First Solar Images from NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite Released

13 hours ago, 10:02am CST

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

13 hours ago, 9:49am CST

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&amp;Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

2 hours ago

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

2 hours ago

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

2 hours ago

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

2 hours ago

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

Vera Farmiga Signs On to Play Millie Bob Brown’s Mother in Godzilla 2

Vera Farmiga Signs On to Play Millie Bob Brown’s Mother in Godzilla 2

13 hours ago, 10:05am CST

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

14 hours ago, 8:51am CST

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

15 hours ago, 8:01am CST

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

15 hours ago, 7:33am CST

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

16 hours ago, 7:23am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

2 hours ago

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

13 hours ago, 10:28am CST

First Solar Images from NOAA GOES-16 Satellite Released

First Solar Images from NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite Released

13 hours ago, 10:02am CST

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

13 hours ago, 9:49am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&amp;Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

2 hours ago

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

2 hours ago

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook