 
 

NASA Buys Two Soyuz Seats To ISS From Boeing

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 2:59am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA Buys Two Soyuz Seats to ISS From Boeing
 

NASA will have additional crew flights to enhance space research

In January NASA announced that it’s evaluating the proposal from Boeing and Soyuz, as Boeing got seats from a Russian company as a process of a legal dispute about Sea Launch.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

Boeing won the case and $320 million against Energia from the federal court in May 2016. However, the legal filing showed that both companies were negotiating to settle down the dispute.

The filing was a part of the process before Boeing and NASA could negotiate for the contract. Till mid-February the negotiations were still going for Soyuz seats by Boeing with NASA.

Roscosmos also announced for reducing the crew size from 3 to 5 people that will happen in April. NASA said that one additional crew member can cause 50 percent increase in the research time on ISS. NASA will have additional crew member after the vehicle will be able to carry more than 4 people at a time.

NASA yet hasn’t announced who will occupy the Soyuz seats. Once the process of crew assignments is completed NASA will announce them, said Dan Huot, a NASA spokesman.

NASA selects the crew before any mission, as it announced on Jan 4 that astronauts Drew Feustel and Jeanette Epps will fly to the ISS in 2018 in March and May.

In 2019 three seats will make a base for NASA to confirm the access to ISS through Boeing and SpaceX’s vehicles which are under development.

Though the vehicles are ready to fly in 2019, but NASA should ensure it, said John Elbon, vice president and general manager of space exploration at Boeing, said in a Jan. 17 interview.

On Feb 16, a U.S government officer announced that Boeing and SpaceX are delaying the commercial crew vehicles due to delay in NASA certification.

Now that both companies are in a rush to schedule flights, but safety should not be compromised, said James Bagian, a member of the NASA Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, during a Feb. 23 meeting of the panel at the Kennedy Space Center, alluding to the Boeing deal. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Spring Arrives Weeks Early Across United States

Spring Arrives Weeks Early Across United States

3 hours ago

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

5 hours ago

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

16 hours ago, 10:28am CST

First Solar Images from NOAA GOES-16 Satellite Released

First Solar Images from NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite Released

16 hours ago, 10:02am CST

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&amp;Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

5 hours ago

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

5 hours ago

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

5 hours ago

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

Honda EV Goes on 80-Mile in a Single Charge

6 hours ago

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

6 hours ago

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

6 hours ago

Vera Farmiga Signs On to Play Millie Bob Brown’s Mother in Godzilla 2

Vera Farmiga Signs On to Play Millie Bob Brown’s Mother in Godzilla 2

16 hours ago, 10:05am CST

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

17 hours ago, 9:49am CST

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

18 hours ago, 8:51am CST

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

19 hours ago, 8:01am CST

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

19 hours ago, 7:33am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Spring Arrives Weeks Early Across United States

Spring Arrives Weeks Early Across United States

3 hours ago

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

Ancient Man Entered South America in Many Mass Migrations

5 hours ago

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk to Human Health

16 hours ago, 10:28am CST

First Solar Images from NOAA GOES-16 Satellite Released

First Solar Images from NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite Released

16 hours ago, 10:02am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Spring Arrives Weeks Early Across United States

Spring Arrives Weeks Early Across United States

3 hours ago

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&amp;Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

5 hours ago

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

5 hours ago

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

5 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook