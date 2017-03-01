NASA Buys Two Soyuz Seats to ISS From Boeing

In January NASA announced that it’s evaluating the proposal from Boeing and Soyuz, as Boeing got seats from a Russian company as a process of a legal dispute about Sea Launch.

Boeing won the case and $320 million against Energia from the federal court in May 2016. However, the legal filing showed that both companies were negotiating to settle down the dispute.

The filing was a part of the process before Boeing and NASA could negotiate for the contract. Till mid-February the negotiations were still going for Soyuz seats by Boeing with NASA.

Roscosmos also announced for reducing the crew size from 3 to 5 people that will happen in April. NASA said that one additional crew member can cause 50 percent increase in the research time on ISS. NASA will have additional crew member after the vehicle will be able to carry more than 4 people at a time.

NASA yet hasn’t announced who will occupy the Soyuz seats. Once the process of crew assignments is completed NASA will announce them, said Dan Huot, a NASA spokesman.

NASA selects the crew before any mission, as it announced on Jan 4 that astronauts Drew Feustel and Jeanette Epps will fly to the ISS in 2018 in March and May.

In 2019 three seats will make a base for NASA to confirm the access to ISS through Boeing and SpaceX’s vehicles which are under development.

Though the vehicles are ready to fly in 2019, but NASA should ensure it, said John Elbon, vice president and general manager of space exploration at Boeing, said in a Jan. 17 interview.

On Feb 16, a U.S government officer announced that Boeing and SpaceX are delaying the commercial crew vehicles due to delay in NASA certification.

Now that both companies are in a rush to schedule flights, but safety should not be compromised, said James Bagian, a member of the NASA Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, during a Feb. 23 meeting of the panel at the Kennedy Space Center, alluding to the Boeing deal.