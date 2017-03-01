 
 

NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Sand Moving On Mars

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 3:54am CST

 

Recently taken NASA’s video shows wind ruling mars with its dust. Wind has become a part of Mars landscape for years and still is.

The Curiosity rover started the second mission of investigating the sand on Mountain Sharp’s North West part. It’s a layered mountain as in the carter. The Curiosity rover observed the wind behavior, like how much sand and dust it moves in a day.

Gale Crater observations by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter showed that the wind erosion rates help in detecting the reason of layered mountain in the middle of a crater.

The observation also shows that we can understand all mountain sides, mixing it with the local details, said Mackenzie Day of the University of Texas, Austin, who is also the lead author of a research report on wind's dominant role at Gale.

Both observations show that today’s wind patterns on crater are different from previous patterns. Today Mountain Sharp can help find wind direction, as now mountain shapes the wind instead of winds shaping the mountain in the past.

Surface of mountain is 100 times thinner than earth, so it is less affected by winds than the earth. Martin winds ruled the landscape on mars, but it’s different from earth. On earth, water, tectonic activities affect Earth’s landscape, but not on mars. 

Scientists explain that Gale Crater was developed dueto an asteroid excavated the basin of about 100 miles and that basin was followed by rocks, sand and silt by river layers,as, wet area was detected by Curiosity.

First scientists said that mountain on Gale was remnants of filled basin. Curiosity had its dunes missions in 2015 and 2016. The second campaign will be at a group of linear dunes that were of ribbon shapes.

