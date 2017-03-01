 
 

Amazon Web Services Outage Takes Netflix, Spotify, Others Offline

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 5:34am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Amazon Web Services outage takes Netflix, Spotify, others offline
 

No word on what caused the outage

One of the major business lines that Amazon is in that some might not be familiar with is cloud computing and web services. Many of the largest websites online use the AWS platform for their websites. Tuesday there was a significant outage of AWS that started at about 12:35 ET and continued through 4:49 pm ET. So far Amazon has offered no official statement on what caused the outage.

An analyst from Gartner says that the most common cause for this type is outage is software related and the cause was likely human error or a bug in the code. The outage affected some of the most popular websites on the internet including Netflix, Spotify, Pinterest, and Buzzfeed.

A huge number of smaller sites were also affected by the outage. Reports indicate that the AWS outage happened in the first of three AWS zones in the US. That first zone is still the largest of the trio. One ironic twist was that the outage took down the AWS service that Amazon itself uses to host the service health dashboard.

For the first two hours of the outage, Amazon was unable to update that dashboard to show that the outage was happening. I can only imagine the frustration of having your dashboard to warn of outages down because of an outage.

"This is a pretty big outage," said Dave Bartoletti, a cloud analyst with Forrester. "AWS had not had a lot of outages and when they happen, they're famous. People still talk about the one in September of 2015 that lasted five hours," he said.

