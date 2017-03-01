Brabus 650 Cabrio Packs 650hp

 
 

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 5:52am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Brabus 650 Cabrio to debut at Geneva motor show

Brabus is famous for massaging already attractive and powerful Mercedes cars and SUVs into something even more impressive. The latest Brabus model is the Brabus 650 Cabrio and the car will debut in Geneva. The drop top 650 Cabrio is based on the Mercedes C 63 S Cabriolet. Power is from a modified twin-turbo V8 engine tha thas peak output of 650hp and peak torque of 604 lb-ft.

The four seater convertible can reach 62mph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 200 mph. The body is modified with carbon fiber components that were developed in a wind tunnel. The car rides on custom 20-inch forged wheels and gets an exclusive Brabus leather interior.

Getting more power out of the engine requires two new turbos with larger compressors and special core assemblies. A Brabus PowerXtra module goes into the ECU of the car. The car can also be fitted with a Brabus Stop-Start module that allows the car to remember the last setting when the car is turned off and started up again.

Brabus also offers a special sport exhaust system with driver selectable sound management from the driver's seat. All of the upgrades are covered by the Brabus 3-year/62,000 mile warranty. The car also gets coilover suspension with adjustable ride height that works with the Ride control feature allowing the driver to tune the ride height to their preference with settings ranging between 20 and 40mm. Pricing information isn't offered.

