 
 

NVIDIA Unveils Geforce GTX 1080 Ti Video Card

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 6:10am CST

 

Card is faster and cheaper than its predecessor

NVIDIA has pulled the wraps off its latest video card called the Geforce GTX 1080 Ti. This video card is being hailed as the fastest gaming GPU ever. It has 11GB of GDDR5X RAM that runs at 11 Gbps. This is the very first video card to pack that sort of RAM for gamers.

NVIDIA says that the card is 35% higher performing than its predecessor and compared to the GTX 1070 the new card is 78% faster. The GTX 1080i will launch globally on March 10 and will start at $699. That is a lot of money, but is much cheaper than the Titan X and the new card is faster to boot.

You can pre-order the video card starting tomorrow, March 2. According to NVIDIA the GTX 1080 Ti is even faster than the Titan X pascal GPU that launched last summer for $1,200. I'd be so mad if I had plunked down that sort of money only to have a cheaper and faster card come out a few months later. Granted the Titan X Pascal wasn't aimed at gamers.

We can expect to see hoards of reviews of that video card coming soon. I would also expect that we will see a number of overclocked models rolling out from NVIDIA card partners offering even better performance.

Comments

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

