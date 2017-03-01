Female Tesla Engineer files suit alleging harassment

A female engineer at Tesla has filed a lawsuit against the EV maker alleging that she and other female workers have been harassed. The suit alleges "unwanted and pervasive harassment" and the engineer, AJ Vandermeyden, claims that she and other female employees were denied promotions, paid less than male peers, and were retaliated against for making concerns known to human resources.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

The engineer is currently working at Tesla, but says that she is worried that the suit will eventually lead to her dismissal. Tesla has other problems with the company fighting to prevent the unionization of its workers, so the latest legal problem isn't the only thing Tesla is fighting.

Vandermeyden has been with Tesla since 2013 and is a product specialist in the sales division. She was promoted in March 2014 to be the engineering product coordinator in the paints department and moved to manufacturing engineer months later. Eventually AJ made it to the general assembly division where she claims that the "unwanted and pervasive" harassment started by the mostly male staff.

She claims that harassment included "inappropriate language, whistling, and cat calls." Vandermeyden also claims that she is paid less than male coworkers and paid less than the engineer whose job she took over. She also claims that to qualify for promotions she was told she needed to "increase the direct run rate at the end of the line by a rate that was unattainable and not expected of the male engineers."

Tesla hired a neutral third party to investigate these claims and a Tesla spokesperson states, "After an exhaustive review of the facts, the independent investigator determined that Ms. Vandermeyden’s ‘claims of gender discrimination, harassment, and retaliation have not been substantiated,’” the spokesperson said. “Without this context, the story presented in the original article is misleading."