 
 

Colon And Rectal Cancer Risk Rises For Young People

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 7:00am CST

 

Apparently, cancers of the colon and rectum are high in the relatively young members of the population. These include Generation X and Millennials.

Colorectal cancer was at its lowest around 1950. Yet in subsequent generations it increased dramatically. Especially those who were born in the 90s have double the chances of contracting colon cancer and four times the rates of rectal cancer.

Overall, the colorectal rates are on the rise among the youth of today and middle-aged people. Those who are in their 50s tend to also have the deadly disease. 

Over 3 in 10 cases of rectal cancer consist of people in their early 50s. Since the 80s, the rates of colorectal cancer have actually been on the decline in the United States. Thanks to screening by physicians, the rate has further dropped in the past decade or so.

Yet just recently rates have shot up once again. There are no doubt loopholes in the studies, yet the overall trend is cause for alarm. In order to gain a better savvy regarding this phenomenon, age-period-cohort modeling was employed by the researchers.  

As a quantitative tool, this method clears up the confusion regarding age and medical practice changes from other factors that vary in accordance to generation. These include transformations in behavior.

Patients above 20 years of age were studied. They thrived during the period that lasted from 1974 to 2013. 490,305 cases were included in the survey.

While from 1974 onwards colorectal cancer decreased, from the mid 80s it started increasing again. This pattern remained constant till 2013. Especially, rectal cancer is more prevalent and fast becoming a major killer than colon cancer. 

Opposite trends in older and younger people were seen to occur by the researchers. Especially, Generation X and Millennials tend to be prone to these two maladies.

A poor diet and sedentary lifestyle may be to blame. Generation X is known for its highly educated status but it also lacks guidance. The members of this generation tend to be slackers too.

As for the Millennials, they have a tendency to remain hours in front of their computer screen with their eyes glued to it.

Also this Internet Generation like the one which came prior to it has been subject to the forces of McDonalidization and Globalization. A good diet and active lifestyle will do wonders for these people prone to colorectal cancer.  

The study was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

