 
 

How The Atmosphere And Oceans Formed?

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 7:54am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?
Dr Mark Kendrick with a sample of volcanic glass. Credit: Stuart Hay, ANU
 

New research by ANU brings new questions on how the atmosphere and oceans developed

New research observed seawater cycles much deeper than before, like 2900 km. the research will help find how the oceans and atmosphere developed. The research was led by ANU, Australian National University.

The famous theory is that oceans and atmosphere developed due to gases and water, released by earth’s mantle through volcanoes during earth’s first 100 million years. But, the new study is different from old theory, said lead researcher Dr. Mark Kendrick from ANU.

The research now involves different theories about the origin of oceans and atmosphere that says that icy comets brought water to earth, said Dr. Kendrick from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences.

Seawater reached into the Earth's interior after the two tectonic plates converge of which one plate was pushed below the other into the mantle. The study denies that seawater only makes it 100 km into the mantle before it gets back to earth through volcanic arcs, like the Ring of Fire that happens in western America's, Japan and Tonga.

The team studied volcanic glass samples taken from the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans that had seawater with deep cycles. The research found that both water and halogens from the volcanic glasses help us detect local seawater contamination, proving that the water in the samples came from the mantle, said Dr. Kendrick.

Different teams collaborated with ANU in the study, including University of Tasmania, Institut Universitaire Europeen de la Mer in France, the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel in Germany, and the University of California Santa Barbara and the University of Florida in the United States.

The team also published the study in Nature Geoscience.

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

