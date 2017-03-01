 
 

Did Seaweed Make Us Humans?

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 8:49am CST | by , Updated: Mar 1 2017, 9:41am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Did Seaweed Make Us Humans?
Coastal areas may very well have attracted early hominoids in search of food, including seaweed. Credit: Getty Images
  • Did Seaweed Play an Important Role in Human Evolution?
 

The question before scientists is: did such a minor thing as seaweed play an important role in human evolution? Apparently, the answer is a resounding yes.

Millions of years in the past, some sort of incident occurred that forced human beings to diversify in their evolution. They spread all over the earth from their original focal point.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

What was this mysterious factor?

The answer may surprise you. It was actually seaweed. Its unique combination of nutrients played a vital role in the diversification of human beings.  

Human brains evolved over the past couple of million years so that today they stand as marvels of creation. They are responsible for our greatest achievements which include: culture, art, language, science and technology. 

Our earliest ancestors required some essential nutrients to ensure that their brains expanded and increased in intelligence. The consumption of energy-rich food was the only way that this could be accomplished.

Especially, magnesium and zinc were very crucial for brain functioning. The modern brain too is heavily dependent upon magnesium and zinc.

From our primitive predecessors all the way to modern man or Homo sapiens, the one food item that got consumed and that was high in these minerals was seaweed. 

These seaweeds were often seen stranded on the beaches. They were collected by primitive man on a regular basis. Consumption of a variety of seaweeds played a pivotal role in the evolution of the human brain.

Around 5-7 million years ago, our ancestors split off from the branch of primates that include the chimpanzees. The African Savannah also faced a rapid drying out during this period on the timeline.

The ensuing journey out of the interior of Africa could have led to bipedalism. Especially the inhabitation of coastal areas meant that seaweed would be harvested in large quantities. 

Such food items as fish, crabs, shrimps, snails, avian eggs and last but not least seaweed would have been available in excess. All members of human tribes from men to women to children may well have engaged in the harvesting of seaweed.

This cocktail of chemicals and nutrients found in coastal produce must have been very beneficial for the human brain. Among the ingredients in these food sources are: taurine, magnesium, zinc, vitamin B12, iodine and PUFAs (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids).

All in all, the mixture of a seafood diet with other eatables ensured that human beings developed intelligent and creative brains which led to their progress as a unique species.  

Findings of this study got published in Journal of Applied Phycology.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

1 hour ago

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

2 hours ago

Colon and Rectal Cancer Risk Rises for Young People

Colon and Rectal Cancer Risk Rises for Young People

2 hours ago

New ASA Study Finds Change in Water Fingerprint of Comet

New NASA Study Finds Change in Water Fingerprint of Comet

3 hours ago

Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

17 minutes ago

Female Tesla Engineer files suit alleging harassment

Female Tesla Engineer files suit alleging harassment

3 hours ago

NVIDIA unveils Geforce GTX 1080 Ti video card

NVIDIA unveils Geforce GTX 1080 Ti video card

3 hours ago

Brabus 650 Cabrio Packs 650hp

Brabus 650 Cabrio Packs 650hp

3 hours ago

Amazon Web Services outage takes Netflix, Spotify, others offline

Amazon Web Services outage takes Netflix, Spotify, others offline

4 hours ago

Snap looks beyond Spectacles with possible drone in the works

Snap looks beyond Spectacles with possible drone in the works

4 hours ago

Lasers Flesh Out Feathered Dinosaurs

Lasers Flesh Out Feathered Dinosaurs

5 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Curiosity Rover Captures Sand Moving on Mars

NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Sand Moving on Mars

5 hours ago

NASA Buys Two Soyuz Seats to ISS From Boeing

NASA Buys Two Soyuz Seats to ISS From Boeing

6 hours ago

Spring Arrives Weeks Early Across United States

Spring Arrives Weeks Early Across United States

10 hours ago

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&amp;Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

12 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

1 hour ago

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

2 hours ago

Colon and Rectal Cancer Risk Rises for Young People

Colon and Rectal Cancer Risk Rises for Young People

2 hours ago

New ASA Study Finds Change in Water Fingerprint of Comet

New NASA Study Finds Change in Water Fingerprint of Comet

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

17 minutes ago

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

1 hour ago

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

2 hours ago

Colon and Rectal Cancer Risk Rises for Young People

Colon and Rectal Cancer Risk Rises for Young People

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook