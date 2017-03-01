Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

It’s here! It’s finally here! The trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is here and yes Jimmy Kimmel, we are already forgiving you for the Oscar blunder. The new trailer of the movie was released as Jimmy initiated a segment about the audience member wishing to put a word about something. The segment ended with Chris Pratt sitting in the audience where he released the trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The trailer starts with Peter Quill tracking some kind of movement on a gadget and tells his team to stay ready or they are in trouble. Gamora loads a futuristic rifle in preparation and he asks her if it’s a rifle. She asks him if he doesn’t know what a rifle looks like. He tells her that he always thought that weapons were his thing and swords were hers but it was fine.

A large octopus like creature is seen hauling towards them while Rocket gives them both a look as Quill says that he guessed that they were both doing guns now and he didn’t know that. As the creature finally lands in front of them, Drax goes at it with swords in his hands right into its open mouth. Baby Groot attaches two wires and lets them go.

After production title, the team is seen standing in some kind of a throne room where they are being addressed by the all-golden Ayesha played by Elizabeth Debickias she says that she sees it in them, fear; Baby Groot is scene crying and quivering, jealousy; Nebula is revealed to Gamora who looks at her pointedly and betrayal, we see Rocket holding up his hands as Yondu and his men surround him.

Ayesha concludes that it is their duty to cleanse the universe of this weakness and a swarm of aircrafts is revealed as they come into visibility one by one. Rocket says in his gallant, sarcastic style that he had heard that Ayesha’s people were conceited douchebags but that isn’t true at all and he winks At Quill and Drax as they look at him. Quill says dude and Rocket says he’s using his wrong eye. Ayesha looks unimpressed.

The movie release date is revealed to be in May. Quill tells Baby Groot to put his seatbelt on before turning the ship while the little character is sitting in the seat eating something. He doesn’t and is seen holding on to the gridled floor as Quill flies out of oncoming fire by the enemy ship. Rocket is seen in a dark forest setting as he pushes a button and darts are released on approaching Yondu crew and blue light explosions take place blowing everyone away and Rocket laughs, perched on a tree.

Rocket asks if they are saving the Galaxy again, Peter puts on his mask and holds up his gun and tells him they are. Drax picks up a gun. Rocket yells awesome and Gamora is seen pulling out a sword and then giving a sideway look inside the ship. Rocket says that they are really going to be able to jack up their price if they are going to be two times galaxy savers. Drax pumps his fists in the air, yelling in jubilation. Rocket and Quill jump off the ship and fly off into what looks like a space fight.

Character titles role… Star Lord. We see Quill twirling in Gamora as they look at each other lovingly. Gamora and we see the badass green warrior advancing with a heavy gun perched on her shoulder as she walks ahead shooting it and screaming. Drax and we see the straightforward hunk shooting at a spaceship and telling it to die.

Baby Groot and we see the little cutie waving at Gamora as she shoots at the monster and she says hi to him. Rocket and we see the sly raccoon landing on his feet on the ground and loading his gun, saying yeah like the cool dude he is. Followed by Yondu who is seen whistling his arrow back in his hand. Mantis as she backs away from the monstrous claws of the octopus like creature and Nebula as she screams and shoots her aircraft guns at Gamora who runs out of her line of fire.

Peter’s voice is heard saying that sometimes the things you’re searching for are by your side and the characters are seen in a bright, colorful place where they see colorful spheres coming towards them and they look at them in wonder. Drax apparently startles him when he says he’s right. In the following scene Drax kicks down a door.

Nebula says to Gamora that all they do is yell at each other, they’re not friends. All the Guardians are scene coming together to fight. Drax says that they are family except maybe Nebula, who smiles. In the post credit scene, a ship door opens in front of the assembled Guardians and Kurt Russell in beard appears and says that after all this time he had found him. When Quill asks who he is.

The Bearded Kurt replies that he is his dad. Yowzah! Peter’s dad look badass and so much is shown in the trailer yet nothing is given away. That’s what’s called a trailer and we’re loving every minute of it. For everyone who complained that there wasn’t enough Gamora in the teasers will get an overload of Gamora in almost every scene. There is just one thing we need more of, Baby Groot.

The movie is set to release on May 5th.