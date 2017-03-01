Frogs Night Vision Is Superior Than Humans And All Other Animals

It seems that the vision of toads and frogs during nocturnal conditions is excellent. In fact, it is better than most other animals. Even in a situation of pitch dark, they can detect colors that human beings cannot discern.

This was shown in a recent study published in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences. The majority of animals with a vertebral column (that would of course include human beings) have a retina that includes rods and cones. This makes proper vision possible.

The cones allow colors to be discerned. They need daylight to be active and often do not work during conditions of night time pitch darkness. It is here that the rods take over and allow us to get back to a safe and secure place away from dangerous predators.

Black and white is the only source of differentiation for orientation purposes here. In case of toads and frogs though, the rods are unique. It used to be thought that these rods had two sensitivities that were poles apart.

Three experiments were carried out by the researchers. During the third one, this fact came tumbling out of the efforts by the scientists. The frogs and toads were kept in conditions of complete darkness and had to find a way to an environment of light.

This is something these toads and frogs face on a daily basis. Frogs and toads thus need all the help they can get. The rods with two sensibilities help them immensely in these conditions of being trapped in relative darkness.

These amphibians also use their nocturnal color vision to find a suitable mate or search for food. Whereas human beings have lost this ability, other creatures ranging from frogs and toads all the way to geckos and moths still retain it.