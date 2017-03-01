 
 

Penguins Were 5 Feet Tall 61 Million Years Ago

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 12:15pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Penguins were 5 Feet Tall 61 Million Years Ago
The Waipara giant penguin compared to an Emperor Penguin (the largest extant penguin species) and a human. Image Credit: Senckenberg Gesellschaft für Naturforschung/ Senckenberg Nature Research Society
  • Prehistoric Penguins were Huge in Size and Lived during the Age of the Dinosaurs
 

It has been discovered that most prehistoric penguins were huge in size and lived during the age of the dinosaurs.

Giant penguins trod the earth some 61 million years ago. They probably reached heights of 5 feet each. The fossil record shows this very clearly.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Even more intriguing is the fact that these waddling mountains of meat and blubber existed during the times when dinosaurs were extant on the earth. A novel study proves this without a shadow of doubt. 

Penguins cannot fly. However, they are able to swim at speeds of 22 mph through icy waterways. Even the Emperor Penguin, which is the largest of its kind found today, happens to be 3.9 feet in height.

However, the fossil record tells us that ancient penguins reached heights of 5.4 feet. Thus these penguins stood almost close to the height of today’s average human being.

Another surprise is that these penguins of the past could fly. Many of the winged bones of modern penguins show anatomy similar in structure to birds which are capable of extended flight.

Modern penguins also have air sacs in their bones. Whereas birds also contain these air sacs so as to reduce their poundage, modern penguins use this feature to achieve buoyancy in water.

Ancient penguins were among the earliest types of birds. Their study may richly contribute towards a discovery of the missing links in research regarding the evolution of birds.

Avian fossils buried beneath sands on shores show these ancient creatures to have evolved towards the end of the era when the dinosaurs were about to become extinct.

The first fossil of this ancient giant penguin was found by an amateur enthusiast. The penguin’s leg bones were analyzed and they were found to be 61 million years old, according to Live Science.   

The oldest and biggest known penguins have been classified by now thanks to the efforts of the researchers. They both lived in Antarctica some 45 million to 33 million years ago.

They were probably driven to extinction by the emergence of seals and whales. This latest fossil which has been found remains unclassified though. Some more delving deep down into the archaeology of the situation needs to be carried out before the relevant information will be forthcoming.   

The findings of this study were published last week in the journal The Science of Nature.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

17 minutes ago

Frogs Night Vision is Superior Than Humans and all Other Animals

Frogs Night Vision is Superior Than Humans and all Other Animals

1 hour ago

Did Seaweed Make Us Humans?

Did Seaweed Make Us Humans?

3 hours ago

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

4 hours ago

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

9 minutes ago

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

2 hours ago

Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

2 hours ago

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

5 hours ago

Colon and Rectal Cancer Risk Rises for Young People

Colon and Rectal Cancer Risk Rises for Young People

5 hours ago

Female Tesla Engineer files suit alleging harassment

Female Tesla Engineer files suit alleging harassment

5 hours ago

NVIDIA unveils Geforce GTX 1080 Ti video card

NVIDIA unveils Geforce GTX 1080 Ti video card

6 hours ago

New ASA Study Finds Change in Water Fingerprint of Comet

New NASA Study Finds Change in Water Fingerprint of Comet

6 hours ago

Brabus 650 Cabrio Packs 650hp

Brabus 650 Cabrio Packs 650hp

6 hours ago

Amazon Web Services outage takes Netflix, Spotify, others offline

Amazon Web Services outage takes Netflix, Spotify, others offline

6 hours ago

Snap looks beyond Spectacles with possible drone in the works

Snap looks beyond Spectacles with possible drone in the works

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

17 minutes ago

Frogs Night Vision is Superior Than Humans and all Other Animals

Frogs Night Vision is Superior Than Humans and all Other Animals

1 hour ago

Did Seaweed Make Us Humans?

Did Seaweed Make Us Humans?

3 hours ago

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

9 minutes ago

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

17 minutes ago

Frogs Night Vision is Superior Than Humans and all Other Animals

Frogs Night Vision is Superior Than Humans and all Other Animals

1 hour ago

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook