Posted: Mar 1 2017, 12:23pm CST

 

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment
The live action remake of Beauty and the Beast is going to feature the first ever exclusively gay moment with a well-known character

Even though Disney boasted that the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast will be a frame by frame remake of the animated version which was released in 1992, the filmmakers and the cast assured the fans and the world that there was room enough for adjustments.

The characters, while they will appear almost the same in the movie, will have their characters defined and enhanced in ways that weren’t thought possible fifteen years ago.

Emma Watson, who is playing the lead role of Belle, has already promised fans that her version of Belle was going to be a feminist model for girls around the world.

She said that Belle is an inventor in the live action remake and she wears riding boots instead of ballet shoes. The actress is a feminist in real life as well and we are all sure that she will do the character justice in portraying her as a powerful female character instead of a damsel in distress.

While we all look forward to seeing Emma put her style in for Belle, more news arrived which makes us look at another character with interest. While giving an interview to the British magazine, Attitude, Bill Condon revealed that the movie will feature the first ever exclusive gay moment in Disney’s history.

The scene will be centered on LeFou who we remember as the faithful sidekick and manservant of Gaston. The scene in the movie will focus on LeFou exploring his sexuality.

Condon says that LeFou will struggle with his feeling for Gaston that one day he will aspire to be Gaston and the other, he would want to kiss Gaston.

Condon said in the interview about LeFou that, “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

Disney has previously played with the idea of homosexuality and also featured a gay kiss but it has never been the focus of any particular character or movie plot. It would definitely add a new dimension to the movie with LeFou’s interest in Gaston taking on a new meaning.

