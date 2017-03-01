Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here

The pictures of the upcoming Range Rover Velar have been leaked and it looks like vehicle is as awesome as it was subjected to be. The leaked pictures of the Velar’s interior and exterior were just revealed which has given us a great insight about the vehicle.

The pictures that were published on the Spanish Website Diariomotor (via AutoCar) revealed the exterior from front m rear, sides of the vehicle along with its cabin as well. These have also proven our theory of having the dual screen infotainment set up.

The Range Rover Velar s going to sit between the two other models Evoque and Range Rover Sport. However Velar will be the one showcasing the all new interior design offered by the company.

The company is going to reveal the vehicle officially today so we have high hopes that we will get to know more about the vehicle too.

It is a mid-sized SUV and is the fourth model in line up of Range Rover SUVs. It will be proceed between the £40,000 and £80,000 Sport. It will also be rivaling the Porsche Macan and BMW X6.

The pictures show a similar design that is seen in all Range Rover models but one can also locate a sleek and smooth design on the exterior as well. This is something entirely new for a Rover which has always been considered a tough looking model.

The vehicle has been given circling line of chrome that allows the vehicle to have a small rear window. This gives it a look of coupe like styling making it sleeker in design. It has a Panoramic roof and a new infotainment system that will come with two screens.