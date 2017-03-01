 
 

Range Rover Velar First Pictures Are Here

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 12:41pm CST | by , Updated: Mar 1 2017, 12:43pm CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here
Credit: Diariomotor via AutoCar
  • Range Rover Velar: Here’s the first look into the SUV

Gallery

5 images
Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here
Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here
Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here
 

Velar is going to sit between Evoque and Sport

The pictures of the upcoming Range Rover Velar have been leaked and it looks like vehicle is as awesome as it was subjected to be. The leaked pictures of the Velar’s interior and exterior were just revealed which has given us a great insight about the vehicle.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

The pictures that were published on the Spanish Website Diariomotor (via AutoCar) revealed the exterior from front m rear, sides of the vehicle along with its cabin as well. These have also proven our theory of having the dual screen infotainment set up.

The Range Rover Velar s going to sit between the two other models Evoque and Range Rover Sport. However Velar will be the one showcasing the all new interior design offered by the company.

The company is going to reveal the vehicle officially today so we have high hopes that we will get to know more about the vehicle too.

It is a mid-sized SUV and is the fourth model in line up of Range Rover SUVs. It will be proceed between the £40,000 and £80,000 Sport. It will also be rivaling the Porsche Macan and BMW X6.

The pictures show a similar design that is seen in all Range Rover models but one can also locate a sleek and smooth design on the exterior as well. This is something entirely new for a Rover which has always been considered a tough looking model.

The vehicle has been given circling line of chrome that allows the vehicle to have a small rear window. This gives it a look of coupe like styling making it sleeker in design. It has a Panoramic roof and a new infotainment system that will come with two screens.

Gallery

5 images
Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here
Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here
Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Brabus 650 Cabrio Packs 650hp

Brabus 650 Cabrio Packs 650hp

6 hours ago

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&amp;Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

15 hours ago

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

15 hours ago

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

15 hours ago

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment

20 minutes ago

Penguins were 5 Feet Tall 61 Million Years Ago

Penguins were 5 Feet Tall 61 Million Years Ago

28 minutes ago

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

37 minutes ago

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

45 minutes ago

Frogs Night Vision is Superior Than Humans and all Other Animals

Frogs Night Vision is Superior Than Humans and all Other Animals

2 hours ago

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

2 hours ago

Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

3 hours ago

Did Seaweed Make Us Humans?

Did Seaweed Make Us Humans?

3 hours ago

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

4 hours ago

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

5 hours ago

Colon and Rectal Cancer Risk Rises for Young People

Colon and Rectal Cancer Risk Rises for Young People

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Cars & Vehicles

Brabus 650 Cabrio Packs 650hp

Brabus 650 Cabrio Packs 650hp

6 hours ago

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&amp;Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

Geely to Debut 2017 Lynk&Co 01 SUV at Shanghai Motor Show This April

15 hours ago

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Peugeot’s Autonomous Instinct Concept Car Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

15 hours ago

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Alpine A110 Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

15 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment

20 minutes ago

Penguins were 5 Feet Tall 61 Million Years Ago

Penguins were 5 Feet Tall 61 Million Years Ago

28 minutes ago

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

37 minutes ago

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

45 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook