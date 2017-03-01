Mercedes-Benz Unveils Marco Polo HORIZON at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

A new van is coming to town from the lineup of Mercedes-Benz. The best thing about this new van is that is sporty looking and pretty styling to look at as well. The upcoming Marco Polo HORIZON by Mercedes-Benz is regarded as a styles recreational vehicle that anyone would love to have.

The Marco Polo HORIZON is being added to the lineup of vans by Mercedes-Benz which also have Marco Polo and Marco Polo ACTIVITY introduced earlier. The new van will be officially revealed to the world in the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

The Geneva Motor Show is starting from March 7th and will be ending on March 19th 2017. The Show has gotten the attention of all the big automakers who are making sure that there new additions in the lineup get all the attention that is needed through the show. It is thus the best place to show case a vehicle being one of the biggest shows of the world.

"The Marco Polo and Marco Polo ACTIVITY are very popular with our customers and are high in demand. We therefore decided to extend our portfolio of compact camper vans and recreational vehicles by adding the Marco Polo HORIZON", says Klaus Maier, Head of Marketing and Sales Mercedes-Benz Vans.

"With our new Marco Polo HORIZON we appeal to customers who want the handling and high-quality design of a passenger car but need a flexible vehicle for their active leisure pursuits", continues Klaus Maier.

The Marco Polo HORIZON will come with a pattern of flexible seating. Thus it will be providing a seating space for seven people and sleeping options for as much as five people! Anybody who is looking for a recreational vehicle for more than three persons and also want it to be high tech oriented stylish vehicle should only consider Marco Polo HORIZON in the market.

It has a number of things including its interior that are worth mentioning for its extra styling. Along with that it has Mercedes me connect Standard services, Mercedes-Benz Emergency call system, Accident Recovery, Maintenance Management and Breakdown management facility present as well. It will be offered in rear wheel drive and $MATIC all-wheel drive option with a seven speed automatic transmission.