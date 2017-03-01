 
 

Tesla Model 3 Launch May Be Delayed

Tesla Model 3 Launch may be Delayed
  • Tesla Model 3 Launch date to extend again!
 

Tesla won’t be able to deliver the cars on predicted launch date

The upcoming Model 3 by Tesla has become one of the most famous EVs produced by the company even before its launch. Around 400,000 cars have been already booked so far by the customers.

In order to overcome this high demand of an affordable EV by Tesla the company strategies a lot of things to make things go smoothly. It was said for the first time that cars will be launched in the market for sale somewhere in the middle of 2017.

Later on the deadline was moved to the end of year 2017. After that again a change in the deadline was created which took the launch date to spring of year 2018. However this time it looks as Tesla is off to change the deadline again, according to AutoBlog.

The reason behind is that the company is not being able to meet the expectations of the customers. The production of an EV requires time and to produce an EV on thus large scale require more effort that ever which is being shown by the company.

This is the reason that they have moved the deadline further. This move is considered as a failure by a number of analysts on Tesla’s parts as well. Some of the Goleman analysts say that it might be the right time for the company to sell its shares too. This might help it to work things out in a much better way.

The recent stakes showed that he shares of company fell by 4.1 percent on Monday. Tesla has already made big investments like buying SolarCity which can be a reason that its stakes are getting low as well.

Analysts say that with SolarCity in bag, the company might have to raise cash at the end of current year to keep the things going in right direction that can actually affect the production of cars.

