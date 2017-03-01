 
 

Season 24 Dancing With The Stars Cast Revealed

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 2:09pm CST

 

Season 24 Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Get ready for glitter, feathers, rhinestones, and a lot of comments from Carrie-Ann - Dancing with the Stars is back and it is going to be better than ever. This morning, the stars and professionals dancers from season 24 were announced on Good Morning America, and there were some definite surprises.

Some of the more notable names? Simone Biles, the Olympic gymnast phenomenon who will come into the show to defend Laurie Hernandez's win last season, hoping to prove that gymnasts are the strongest competitors. Another competitor, Heather Morris, who played Brittany on Glee, was a back-up dancer for Beyonce, which has led many people to say that it is unfair she should compete. However, she said that her experience doesn't really count. "Yeah, I have a little bit. It's different, very different, ballroom is. I'm a little iffy."

It looks like we'll have to see. Given that she is paired with Maks, it should be an interesting season for both of them.

Here is the full list of season 24's pairings:

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess

Charo and Keo Motsepe

Erika Jayne and Artem Chigvintsev

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater

Chris Kattan and Witney Carson

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy

Heather Morris and Maksim Chemkovskiy

Mr. T and Kym Herjavec (formerly Johnson)

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd

Some of the people competing this season will be balancing parenthood and competing. "They're excited because we watch it together…They think it's going to be a lot of fun," Kerrigan said about her kids.

Fifth Harmony singer Kordei is a bit more concerned about balancing time because Fifth Harmony is in the middle of a tour in Asia - where they are rehearsing in Tokyo. How is she going to get to Los Angeles to dance? "We're going to make it work," she said. 

And of course, there's Charo, who everyone loves and it a little confused by. "This is my moment and I've got the moves," she said.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

