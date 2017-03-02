First Detailed Map of Dark Matter Revealed

A Yale-led research team developed new high resolution maps of the dark matter. The map shows the details of the cold dark matter.

The team developed the map using Hubble Space Telescope Frontier Fields data. The telescope’s data includes 3 galaxy clusters creating gravitational lensing. The clusters behave as cosmic glasses in magnified forms existing in the ancient universe.

The international researchers’ team is led by a Yale astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan. With the help of three galaxies the researchers were able to develop the map of the dark matter with complete details. The team tried to use maximum data to create topological maps of the dark matter landscape till date, explained Natarajan.

Researchers explained that the particles that make dark matter are difficult to detect because they don’t absorb or reflect the light, however they exert gravity.

Dark matter helps detect the formation of galaxies. The Yale based experiments will help scientists understand the dark matter particles that have axions and neutralinos.

Dark matter makes the unseen mass detectable that creates gravitational lensing through a process of light bending from the galaxies, creating distortions like galaxies that can be viewed through lenses.

The team decoded the distortions to develop the map. The map resembles computer simulations of dark matter like cold dark matter that moves slowly than the speed of light, and hot dark matter has high speed.

The high resolution maps are named Illustris suit that resemble the structure formation in the universe based on the current theory.

The research study published in the journal “Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society” on February 28.

The research study will help understand the cosmic galaxies like how they are formed through dark matter particles. Researchers hope that they will be able to make more maps after getting data from future observations.