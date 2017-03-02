Autoimmune Disorders Linked to Increased Dementia Risk

New research reveals that autoimmune disease may cause dementia. Though, the research result is important, but it’s not yet much proved. However, scientists claim that Alzheimer’s disease has links to autoimmune diseases.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Researchers suggested that autoimmune plays a role in developing dementia. To prove this research, the researchers collected hospital admissions data in England, including day patients from 1998 to 2012.

The team wanted to study the hospital admissions of 25 autoimmune diseases, like coeliac disease, multiple sclerosis MS, arthritis and ulcerative colitis had links to dementia.

During the research period, 1.8 million patients were admitted with autoimmune diseases of which over 1000 people had rare conditions named Good pasture's syndrome where antibodies attack the kidneys and lungs to more than 300,000 patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

The collected data showed that patients with autoimmune diseases than other causes were also admitted to hospital for dementia, and the figure crossed over 20 percent. There were 18 autoimmune diseases linked to dementia out of 25 autoimmune diseases included in the research.

The percentage of different diseases at risk of dementia included Addison's disease at 48 percent risk); MS at 96 percent risk, psoriasis at 29 percent risk), and systemic lupus erythematosus at 46 per cent risk.

The associations were consistent and continued for 5 years after hospital admissions with autoimmune. The patients were 6 percent at risk of Alzheimer’s and 28 percent for vascular dementia.

The great risk of vascular dementia has more links of autoimmune diseases with cardiovascular and cerebro vascular diseases as suggested by the researchers.

Patients with autoimmune were 53 percent were more likely to be admitted with heart disease and 46 percent with strokes. The research team also found that men with MS were more at risk of dementia than women, but for other causes the risks were equal for both men and women.

As the size of associations is small, so researchers consider the results indicative instead of definitive, as more research is required.

The study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.