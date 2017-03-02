Sources claim Snap has worked on a 360-degree camera

Snap has been making lots of headlines since the company announced its massive IPO that is coming soon. Sources stepped up earlier this week and claimed that Snap has been working on a drone that could take photos and video for the service. Snap already offers spectacles, sunglasses with cameras built in.

Now three sources that claim to be familiar with what Snap is cooking up have told Techcrunch that Snap has also looked into 360 cameras. A 360 camera is a camera that can record video in 360-degrees to get everything on film at once. Typically the finished video and photos from a 360 camera allows users to move all around in the content to see what's going on.

The sources claim that Snap's foray into 360 cameras is in its early stages and that there is no guarantee a product will actually make it to market. Snap has reportedly met with startups under the guise of buying the company, but sources claim it's real goal was to gain intelligence on new markets and where it might be able to compete.

Some acquisitions have been made after the meetings. Mostly the sources say, "they talked to a bunch of people and got them to tell them a bunch of stuff. Snap shows a little bit of leg and tries to be flirty to see what they can get."

It's unclear what sort of 360 camera Snap is looking into making. Typical 360 cameras have multiple lenses, but Snap would need something to set itself apart from offerings already on the market and popular like the Samsung Gear 360.