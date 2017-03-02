Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

We have already talked about the over 600 Best Buy locations that will be opening up early at 12:01 am Friday March 3 to sell the Nintendo Switch game console. Best Buy isn't alone in opening early, GameStop is as well. GameStop will open doors at midnight with sales of the Switch kicking off at 12:01 am.

"It’s finally here!" said Eric Bright, senior director of Merchandising for GameStop. "The Nintendo Switch is the most sought after video gaming system in the market today, and GameStop will have extra units for those customers looking to buy the innovative system."

GameStop has a lot more locations than Best Buy with over 3,000 stores opening early for Switch sales. GameStop also notes that it will have a "very limited supply"of Switch systems available at each GameStop store nationwide. There will be a limited number of systems available for purchase online too.

There is no word on just how limited the supply will be for the console at launch. GameStop shoppers will be able to trade games, consoles, accessories, and electronics towards the purchase of Switch products or a Nintendo Switch bundle. Special trade deals will be available through March 19. Gamers who trade in a Wii U or 3DS System for the Switch console can get up to $100 trade in allowance. Switch accessories will also be available at midnight.