 
 

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature Of 63.5°F In 2015

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5°F in 2015
  • Antarctic Region facing Temperatures that are Shocking for Climate Scientists
 

The entire Antarctic region is currently facing temperatures that are truly shocking for climate scientists.

The WMO announced the new high temperature recordings for Antarctica. The high readings show that all is not well. What has been labeled as “the last place on earth” is in the doldrums as far as its rising mercury levels are concerned.

The temperatures range from the 60s to the lower double digits (16,17,18 etc). It was all dependent upon the region that was gauged by the scientists’ instruments.

Such a huge contrast in varying temperatures shows us that weather patterns are whimsical things that are not based on any such concept called rationality.  

Climate changes are subject to the garbage churned out by human beings. This might cause the temperatures to go berserk. The current measurements are the maximum for Antarctica.

Comparing them to other regions lends a model of how the global ecological system is managing to sustain itself despite mankind’s interventionist nature.

Change in one region automatically causes other regions to undergo changes. Thus the situation is such that it is like jelly in that if you touch it here the rest will jiggle here, there and everywhere. 

The continent of Antarctica is quite large. It is almost the same size as the US. Antarctica has been facing such increases in temperature since 1982. The highest temperature recorded so far was noted down in 2015 and it was 17.5 degrees Celsius.

In 1980, the Antarctic plateau had a temperature of -7 degrees Celsius. Most of the Antarctic is freezing, full of breezes and parched. Its huge ice sheets contain 90% of the fresh water of the global village.

Were all of this to melt, it would cause coastal waters to rise by 60 meters which would be catastrophic. 

The poles of the earth deserve close scrutiny. That is because we can better gauge the weather patterns through studying them. They have been termed the “canary” of the global environmental system.

These polar regions are especially prone to receiving the slightest changes in temperatures with magnified repercussions. Thus climate scientists get a better idea of the effects of global warming through examining the poles.

Antarctica also has its extremes of temperature due to what is called Chinook winds. These winds tend to heat up the normally permafrost-ridden continent. We still have a long way to go in gauging how these winds and other weather phenomena influence the Antarctic region. 

