Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 7:25am CST

 

Emma Watson and cast of Beauty and the Beast talk about the feminist and modern take on Belle in the featurette titled “Empowered Belle”

Emma Watson has been reforming herself after Hermione. In one recent interview, the star admitted that she realized during filming the Harry Potter franchise that she will never be rid of her portrayal of the young, brilliant witch in J.K. Rowling’s beloved series.

She said that she had come to the conclusion that Harry Potter was somewhat of an obsession and she could never deny the fans their hopes about the characters. She said however, that her experience in Brown University had helped her to rediscover herself and she had emerged from her education as a feminist and supporter of equality.

With portraying the character of Belle in the live action feature of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, many would have been afraid that Emma would portray the role in a somewhat Disney princess style. She has other plans it seems for the character.

In a recent featurette titled “Empowered Belle”, Emma talks about how Belle’s character from the 1992 animated feature movie shaped her childhood and her growing years. Director Bill Condon elaborated that Belle’s character is really the first modern Disney princess who doesn’t want to be a princess.

She is someone who is more interested in figuring out who she is then finding a guy and getting married. Dan Stevens also talked about Belle’s character saying that her thirst for knowledge, her imagination and her curiosity makes her a fearless heroine in his opinion.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw called Belle a great role model because she stands up for what she believes in. The featurette shows Emma Watson as Belle in the movie in different scenes while the cast is talking. Condon stated that all of those qualities in Belle is the reason that they had cast Emma Watson for the role.

Josh Gad who plays LeFou talked that Emma as Belle inspires a whole new generation. Bill Condon went into the film making process that they worked together to ensure that Belle was a 21st century heroine. Emma added that they wanted to give Belle an element of being industrious and inventive.

Gad said that Belle’s character adds a whole lot of wonder to the story. Emma said that she knew what she wanted Belle to be as a young girl. She concluded that when you love something that much, you really want to do it justice.

It will be a welcome site for Disney fans to come across the Watson revised version of Belle who will be a true feminist.

