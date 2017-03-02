Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun in Official Video for That’s What I Like

Bruno Mars can do no wrong at this point. Since making his comeback with one of the hottest videos of the year in 24K Magic, the artist was ready to take on the music industry with a bang once more.

He released his album in November, performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, performed at different shows and concerts, performed a thrilling Carpool Karaoke session, announced his 24K Magic World tour, performed twice at the Grammy in which he gave a stunning tribute to the late Prince in Prince’s iconic style and just as he is headed to the world tour soon, Bruno has given his fans and music lovers all over the world another treat.

On Wednesday, Bruno tweeted “Just finished shootin it! I'm gonna edit it, take a bubble bath & then we party. Gimme 2 hours! Let the count down begin #TWILVIDEO”

We all know that Bruno performed the single “That’s What I Like” at the Brit Awards and the fans were really excited to see how Bruno would make this video work. The lyrics are snappy and the music is a fusion of the classic 90s tunes and some modern music.

While many fans were expecting a 24K Magic style video, Bruno has done something entirely different because the video came out after a few hours. The video features Bruno standing against a grey background in black and white shirt and black pants, black shades and white shoes.

The video starts with the title and artist name and Bruno straightaway starts to dance in his pop and lock style which he has made popular yet again. The artists’ dance moves are accompanied by doodle art which moves with him to project his lyrics as he sings.

It is fun to watch and the beat makes you move. Many are comparing Bruno to Michael Jackson and other famous artists and it is simply a hit.