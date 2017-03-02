 
 

Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun In Official Video For That’s What I Like

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 8:31am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun in Official Video for That’s What I Like
Credit: Getty Images
 

Bruno Mars break out some cool moves with doodle animation in the brand-new video for his single That’s What I Like

Bruno Mars can do no wrong at this point. Since making his comeback with one of the hottest videos of the year in 24K Magic, the artist was ready to take on the music industry with a bang once more.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

He released his album in November, performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, performed at different shows and concerts, performed a thrilling Carpool Karaoke session, announced his 24K Magic World tour, performed twice at the Grammy in which he gave a stunning tribute to the late Prince in Prince’s iconic style and just as he is headed to the world tour soon, Bruno has given his fans and music lovers all over the world another treat.

On Wednesday, Bruno tweeted “Just finished shootin it! I'm gonna edit it, take a bubble bath & then we party. Gimme 2 hours! Let the count down begin #TWILVIDEO”

We all know that Bruno performed the single “That’s What I Like” at the Brit Awards and the fans were really excited to see how Bruno would make this video work. The lyrics are snappy and the music is a fusion of the classic 90s tunes and some modern music.

While many fans were expecting a 24K Magic style video, Bruno has done something entirely different because the video came out after a few hours. The video features Bruno standing against a grey background in black and white shirt and black pants, black shades and white shoes.

The video starts with the title and artist name and Bruno straightaway starts to dance in his pop and lock style which he has made popular yet again. The artists’ dance moves are accompanied by doodle art which moves with him to project his lyrics as he sings.

It is fun to watch and the beat makes you move. Many are comparing Bruno to Michael Jackson and other famous artists and it is simply a hit.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

42 minutes ago

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

2 days ago, 11:32am CST

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

2 days ago, 9:41am CST

Oscars 2017: Stars Dazzle at the Red Carpet

Oscars 2017: Stars Dazzle at the Red Carpet

3 days ago, 9:19am CST

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

22 minutes ago

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

29 minutes ago

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

54 minutes ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

59 minutes ago

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

1 hour ago

Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

2 hours ago

UW Engineers Make Singing Posters and Talking Shirts

UW Engineers Make Singing Posters and Talking Shirts

2 hours ago

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

3 hours ago

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5°F in 2015

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5 Degrees F in 2015

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

3 hours ago

Best Buy says Nintendo Switch lands at over 600 Stores at 12:01 AM Friday

Best Buy says Nintendo Switch lands at over 600 Stores at 12:01 AM Friday

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch




Latest Celebrity News

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

42 minutes ago

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

2 days ago, 11:32am CST

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

2 days ago, 9:41am CST

Oscars 2017: Stars Dazzle at the Red Carpet

Oscars 2017: Stars Dazzle at the Red Carpet

3 days ago, 9:19am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories




Latest News

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

22 minutes ago

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

29 minutes ago

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

42 minutes ago

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

54 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook