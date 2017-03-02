 
 

Lady Gaga To Headline Coachella In Place Of Beyoncé

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 8:51am CST

 

Credit: Getty Images
  • Lady Gaga to Step In to Headline Coachella Music Festival After Beyoncé Pulls Out
 

Lady Gaga announces that she will be headlining this year’s Coachella music festival after Beyoncé had to cancel her performance following doctor’s advice

Coachella fans rejoice! L.A.’s biggest musical festival has been saved. On Tuesday, Lady Gaga announced that she will be performing in this year’s Coachella in a tweet and the fans are happy.

The artist most recently performed at the Grammys with Metallica and rocked the house down and just before that Gaga headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in which she pulled out all the stops by jumping off the stadium roof, aero-performance, synchronized dancing that had the whole crowd moving and a super jump at the end.

She is used to playing super-elaborate songs for big crowds and Coachella will not be the first time Gaga will be performing on such a scale. It is her first time though and it is just before she is bound to set off on her world tour for her latest album Joanne.

The 30 years old artist’s performance confirmation came as a welcome relief to Coachella fans when Beyoncé, who was scheduled to perform in this year’s Coachella had to pull out.

The pregnant artist’s representation told the press and fans that Beyoncé was following her doctor’s advice who had told him to take it easy. They confirmed that she has confirmed that she will be performing in next year’s Coachella.

She pulling out however, left a void in the performance lineup. Many predictions were made as to who will take over the music festival and Lady Gaga came as the savior of the moment.

Lady Gaga will be performing in Indio, California, over two successive weekends, April 14-16 and 21-23. Other artists performing at the festival include Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead.

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

